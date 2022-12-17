Heat List Entire Roster on Injury Report After Fine From NBA

After holding several players out of the lineup on Wednesday night and failing to disclose their accurate availability in advance of the game against the Thunder, the Heat received a $25,000 fine from the NBA on Friday afternoon. The league cited “failure to comply with league policies governing injury reporting” as the rationale for the fine. The Heat listed five players as questionable or probable, all of whom ended up playing without having an official update to their injury designation. The fine apparently rubbed the Heat organization the wrong way.

In response to the fine, Miami released its team injury report ahead of Saturday’s game in San Antonio, and named every single rostered player on the list.

That’s one way to get back at the league after a nominal fine.

Time will tell if they’ll hear from the commissioner’s office once again following their petty response to the organizational fine.