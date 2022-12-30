Maryland Coach Mike Locksley Gets Doused in Duke’s Mayo Following Bowl Win

Maryland’s defense starred on Friday as the Terps defeated NC State 16-12 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, giving them back-to-back bowl seasons with bowl wins for the first time in 20 years. By winning, though, head coach Mike Locksley received an honor that no other coach in the country will get this year.

That’s right, Locksley was showered in a giant cooler of Duke’s Mayo. While wearing a Maryland Big Hat to shield himself, Locksley just sat there, calmly, as the mayonnaise poured down. On one side, a check of the team’s winnings, and on the other side Tubby, a giant mayonnaise jar mascot.

This tradition began last year, when South Carolina’s Shane Beamer got the mayo bath after the Gamecocks defeated North Carolina. However, Beamer was also knocked in the head by the cooler as both dumpers couldn’t handle all this mayo.

Therefore, the two fans who did the mayo dumping this year were specifically chosen beforehand after a nation-wide search to find the two best dumpers in the country. The shower capped off a day of insanely viral mayo moments.

Just two years-old, the Duke’s Mayo dump is quickly becoming a must-see bowl season event. Duke’s will not stop until every head coach has been doused in a giant cooler of mayonnaise.