Sonny Dykes Explains Cut on Face During ‘College GameDay’ Appearance

Sonny Dykes is about to coach the biggest game of his career, but the TCU head coach has been dealing with a different kind of battle at home.

While appearing on College Gameday Saturday morning, Dykes revealed he has a cut on his head. Pat McAfee thought the head coach was going extra hard in practice, but it turns out football has nothing to do with it.

“I’ve got a six-year-old son, man. I mean, I’ve got a different injury everyday,” Dykes said. “I had a swollen eye earlier in the week, so I look a lot better than I used to.”

The Fiesta Bowl, one game away from the National Championship, is as big of a game that both Dykes and the TCU program have ever been participants in. However, Michigan might not be a match for Dykes’ son, who seems to be brushing his father a good amount.

TCU’s surprise run to the CFP is one of the best stories of the year, and it is even more impressive knowing Dykes led the team while dealing with a six-year old at home.