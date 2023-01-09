ESPN’s Louis Riddick Reacts to Ejection by Packers’ Quay Walker

NFL fans were shocked to see Packers linebacker Quay Walker shove a Lions athletic trainer during Sunday night’s 20–16 Detroit win, especially in the aftermath of the frightening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week.

Walker received his second ejection of the season when he shoved a Detroit trainer on the field as he tried to attend to fallen Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

It was less than a week earlier that Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game, which caused him to receive CPR on the field from a member of the Bills’ athletic training staff. In that context, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick couldn’t believe Walker’s actions.

“Shoving an athletic trainer. After everything that has happened over the past week,” Riddick wrote. “I mean…”

Walker posted a public apology to the Lions and the staff member on Monday morning, stating that he was wrong for what he did.