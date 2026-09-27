AL West, Third NL Wild Card Spot Come Down to Final Day of 2026 MLB Season

Heading into the last day of the 2026 MLB regular season, two playoff spots are still up for grabs.

The Houston Astros or Texas Rangers are already set to make MLB history. Whichever team finishes atop the American League West will become the first franchise to win a division with a .500 record or worse. Meanwhile, the National League's third Wild Card spot will go to either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios and implications ahead of Sunday's action.

Astros and Rangers battle for the AL West

Aug 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts to his double against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the last day of the regular season, the Astros and Rangers are both 80-81. Houston holds the tiebreaker over Texas, though. That means the Rangers must beat the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to have a shot at winning the American League West. If the Astros beat the Athletics, or if Texas loses to Minnesota, Houston will claim the division title. If the Rangers win and Houston loses, Texas will be going to the postseason.

For the Rangers, left-hander MacKenzie Gore is expected to get the ball in a do-or-die start against Twins right-hander Dean Kremer. Houston will start right-hander Peter Lambert on short rest, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. Astros manager Joe Espada also reportedly said every Houston pitcher except Saturday's starter, right-hander Hayden Wesneski, will be available on Sunday.

Whichever team wins the AL West will host a best-of-three playoff series against the Chicago White Sox.

Phillies and Diamondbacks fighting for last NL Wild Card spot

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Corbin Carroll (7) steals second base ahead of the tag by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies enter Sunday's action at 87-74, while the Diamondbacks are 86-75. However, Arizona owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia. So, if the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres on Sunday and the Phillies lose, Arizona will earn the National League's third Wild Card spot. But if the Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays or Arizona loses, Philadelphia's season will continue in the playoffs.

Philadelphia isn't leaving anything to chance, though. The Phillies plan to start veteran right-hander Zack Wheeler on Sunday. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who landed on the injured list earlier this month with left shoulder inflammation, could also be activated and available out of the bullpen in this must-win game for Philadelphia. The Diamondbacks are scheduled to throw right-hander Michael Soroka against San Diego.

Arizona or Philadelphia's prize for claiming the last NL Wild Card spot will be a first-round matchup with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.