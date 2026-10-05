What Game 2 Changed About Brewers-Padres 2026 NLDS

You can never take your foot off the gas in a playoff series, but the Milwaukee Brewers gave themselves some wiggle room on Sunday with their dramatic Game 2 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers now have a commanding two-game lead in the National League Division Series and need just one more win in order to advance to the National League Championship Series and face off against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves. For a while on Sunday, it seemed like Game 2 was going to end with the Padres on top and the series knotted at one heading back to San Diego. Instead, the Brewers have a commanding two-game lead thanks to Jackson Chourio's walk-off, two-run single.

This is a massive swing and gives the Brewers more options as they proceed through the series. Again, you never want to take your foot off the gas, but Milwaukee is now in a position where it doesn't need to be hasty. For example, Trevor Megill pitched in the first two games of the series. When Game 3 rolls around on Tuesday, the Brewers could afford to give Megill a day to make sure that he's fresh.

The Brewers Can Be Strategic

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy makes a pitching change during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' bullpen has been tested throughout the series so far. In Game 1, Jacob Misiorowski pitched just four innings. So, the bullpen had to carry the load for five innings. In Game 2, Logan Henderson tossed five innings against the Padres. So, in the first two games of the series, the bullpen has pitched nine total innings. Megill, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby were used in both games. Like Megill, Uribe and Ashby don't necessarily need to be used in Game 3, so Milwaukee can keep them fresh.

Dustin May, who has had success against the Padres, will take the mound and get the start on Tuesday. If he does well and the Brewers look like they have a chance to win, Milwaukee could easily turn to Robert Gasser after May in order to give the bullpen a rest.

With the two-game lead, Milwaukee has more options at its disposal. Rather than treating every single pitch like it could be the Brewers' last, Milwaukee can be more strategic. That's why the Game 2 win was so important. The Brewers are a win away from advancing. If Milwaukee does advance, it will have another tough matchup in the NLCS. Having as many guys fresh now — and to begin a potential NLCS matchup — is extremely important.