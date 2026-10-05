Probable Starting Pitchers for Braves, Dodgers, Padres, Brewers in NLDS Game 3
Both National League Division Series are in different spots heading into Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the San Diego Padres as the series shifts to California. But the Atlanta Braves won Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which means that NLDS matchup is tied 1-1. And the pitching matchup for the next game in that series should deliver a thrilling battle between aces.
Here are the scheduled starting pitchers for Game 3 of each 2026 National League Division Series.
Dodgers vs. Braves
Game 3 between the Dodgers and Braves could easily play a major role in determining who wins this best-of-five series. Both teams will also have one of their top hurlers on the mound, looking to add to their postseason résumés.
Atlanta will start left-hander Chris Sale in Game 3 of the NLDS. There were questions over whether the 37-year-old would start Game 2 on short rest, but the Braves eventually decided to save the veteran for Game 3. And after winning Game 2 without using the southpaw, that decision arguably puts Atlanta in a better position to take Game 3.
On the other hand, the Dodgers will turn to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 28-year-old will make his first start of the 2026 MLB playoffs after posting a 2.25 ERA in 10 postseason appearances over the last two years. The 5-foot-10 righty last pitched on Sept. 23, so he should be well rested for Tuesday's pivotal outing.
Brewers vs. Padres
With their season on the line, the Padres will give the ball to right-hander Nick Pivetta in Game 3. The 33-year-old only made eight regular-season starts this year, but he posted a 2.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. The veteran threw 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball in Game 2 of San Diego's Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.
Meanwhile, the Brewers will counter with right-hander Dustin May on Tuesday as they head into Petco Park with a 2-0 series lead. The 29-year-old was acquired at the trade deadline and posted a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts with Milwaukee. The 6-foot-6 righty also didn't throw more than three innings in any of his last three starts. So, the Brewers' bullpen could play a big role in Game 3, especially if Milwaukee plans to sweep the Padres.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk