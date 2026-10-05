Probable Starting Pitchers for Braves, Dodgers, Padres, Brewers in NLDS Game 3

Both National League Division Series are in different spots heading into Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the San Diego Padres as the series shifts to California. But the Atlanta Braves won Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which means that NLDS matchup is tied 1-1. And the pitching matchup for the next game in that series should deliver a thrilling battle between aces.

Here are the scheduled starting pitchers for Game 3 of each 2026 National League Division Series.

Dodgers vs. Braves

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Braves could easily play a major role in determining who wins this best-of-five series. Both teams will also have one of their top hurlers on the mound, looking to add to their postseason résumés.

Atlanta will start left-hander Chris Sale in Game 3 of the NLDS. There were questions over whether the 37-year-old would start Game 2 on short rest, but the Braves eventually decided to save the veteran for Game 3. And after winning Game 2 without using the southpaw, that decision arguably puts Atlanta in a better position to take Game 3.

On the other hand, the Dodgers will turn to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 28-year-old will make his first start of the 2026 MLB playoffs after posting a 2.25 ERA in 10 postseason appearances over the last two years. The 5-foot-10 righty last pitched on Sept. 23, so he should be well rested for Tuesday's pivotal outing.

Brewers vs. Padres

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wild Card round for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their season on the line, the Padres will give the ball to right-hander Nick Pivetta in Game 3. The 33-year-old only made eight regular-season starts this year, but he posted a 2.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. The veteran threw 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball in Game 2 of San Diego's Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Brewers will counter with right-hander Dustin May on Tuesday as they head into Petco Park with a 2-0 series lead. The 29-year-old was acquired at the trade deadline and posted a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts with Milwaukee. The 6-foot-6 righty also didn't throw more than three innings in any of his last three starts. So, the Brewers' bullpen could play a big role in Game 3, especially if Milwaukee plans to sweep the Padres.