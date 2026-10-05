3 Keys for Guardians to Bounce Back in Game 2 vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians are set to play their second game of the ALDS on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, and they need something to change if they want to tie the series.

It was an unfortunate turn of events in Game 1, as the Guardians fell short to the White Sox 3-0 in a game that saw Cleveland struggle to find any hits.

Luckily, it’s a five-game series, meaning one loss doesn’t spell doom for the Guardians. However, if they lose in Game 2, it’ll be tough to find a win on the road when they visit Chicago.

The best thing for Cleveland to do is to recognize what went wrong in Game 1 and ensure that those mistakes don’t happen again. There are a few important things they can do on Monday to secure a win at home and even the series at a game apiece.

Here are three keys for the Guardians to grab a win at Progressive Field in Game 2:

Get their starting pitcher to stay on the mound through six innings

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) on the mound during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Game 2, the Guardians have one of their best starting pitchers on the mound in Gavin Williams. It will be of utmost importance for Williams to hold down the fort through at least six innings.

Cleveland’s ace Parker Messick was only able to get through four innings before being pulled for a reliever, which was certainly less than ideal. With the way Williams has pitched all season, this game really does depend on his outing on the mound.

Williams finished the season with the second most strikeouts in the MLB and averaged seven strikeouts against the White Sox in four games pitched against them during the regular season.

If he can replicate his regular season success, Williams could look to hold the White Sox to very limited hitting, which is the only true way of stopping this red-hot Chicago offense.

Find hits wherever they can, even if it means playing ‘small ball’

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) celebrates after scoring with Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Game 1, the Guardians top four hitters were held hitless, including four consecutive strikeouts against their trade deadline acquisition, Jo Adell. That cannot happen in Game 2.

Most of the time, Steven Kwan is good for at least a hit per game, but he was silent in Saturday’s loss. Add in the lack of contribution at the plate from superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez as well as Chase DeLauter, and this offense looked completely lost.

One of the Guardians’ most consistent aspects of their style of baseball is playing ‘small ball,’ which usually entails infield errors by the opposing team, as well as sacrifice fly balls to the outfield to score runners at third. That has always worked in Cleveland’s favor.

That could be the name of the game for Game 2, and if that’s the case, you have to take what you can get.

Don’t give Chicago any freebies both at the plate and in the field

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) makes a catch during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Messick had a decent day pitching in Game 1 outside of the home run given up, they let Chicago play their brand of baseball. When the White Sox are given easy pitches or plays in general, they seldom let those opportunities pass them.

It’s going to take a near-perfect game from Cleveland’s defense as well, as there can’t be any extra bases gained off of singles up the middle or dropped balls in the middle outfield.

Even on the double-play ball that saw Cleveland escape a jam in the middle innings, they were fortunate to have gotten that result. The wind blowing inward also limited Tommy Pham’s moon ball to center field, but the defense was on their toes, ready to make the play.

Let Gavin Williams wheel and deal on the mound, find hits on offense any way you can, and don’t give Chicago even the slightest bit of leeway in Game 2. If they can shore up those three things, Cleveland can easily win this game and head to Chicago for Game 3 all tied up.