Sam Antonacci Lets White Sox Fans in on Hilarious ALDS Game 1 Story

When Munetaka Murakami stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning, he gave White Sox fans exactly what they wanted.

The emerging star watched a sinker that didn't sink head straight for the top of the zone. Murakami unleashed on the pitch, sending the ball a staggering 440 feet into the right field stands. The home run put the White Sox up 2-0 in Game 1of the ALDS – paving the way for what would soon turn into a 1-0 series lead.

Not only was this the White Sox' first ALDS lead in five years, but it marked the first ALDS lead for the majority of the dugout. It's why Murakami was greeted with an incredibly warm welcome after he rounded the bases from all of his teammates.

Well ... all but one.

Sam Antonacci's Ice Cream Cone

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Sam Antonacci (17) hits a single during the second inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Frydman of WGN asked Sam Antonacci how he greeted Murakami after the slugger gave the White Sox an early lead. It turns out the rookie was in the batting cage, though it wasn't to get some extra swings in.

“I was actually in the cage. I was eating an ice cream cone, so either the ice cream cone helped us score runs or, if my name had been called and I was eating an ice cream cone, I probably would have been in the doghouse. Maybe I’ll have one tomorrow.”

Why did Antonacci decide to have a creamy dessert mid-game? Better yet, where did Antonacci obtain this ice cream cone in the fourth inning of a playoff battle? Both are fair questions!

I asked Sam Antonacci for his reaction to Murakami's Game 1 HR...and it turns out Sam was in the cage eating an ice cream cone:

"If my name was called & I was eating an ice cream cone I probably would've been in the dog house."



When I told Vargas: "Sam is a child." 😂#Whitesox pic.twitter.com/1P7DTBlCwf — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 4, 2026

The more important question, however, might be how Will Venable reacts. Antonacci is right; it's hard to believe the manager loves the idea of a key player grabbing a sweet treat during a huge moment in a playoff game. To be clear, Antonacci was not in the starting lineup for Game 1, but what if they needed him to pinch-hit or run? He would be called on later in the game!

At the same time, Antonacci may have a case for getting an ice cream machine in the dugout! The White Sox might as well hand him a cone the next time Munetaka Murakami is at the plate to see what happens. Maybe they can even ask Mike Vasil to bless the ice cream with his magic wand!

In all seriousness, as silly as this is, it's moments like these that have made this White Sox team so easy to cheer on. It's a young group that does things just a little bit differently, and you can tell their clubhouse is enjoying every moment of the ride. Especially when you get this deep into the season, an ability to keep things fun and light can go a long way.