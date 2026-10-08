Probable Pitchers in Guardians' Win-or-Go-Home ALDS Game 4 Against White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians are still alive in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

The Guardians faced a 2-0 series deficit heading into Wednesday's road game against the Chicago White Sox. But after scoring just three runs and recording seven total hits in the first two games of this American League Division Series, Cleveland's offense erupted for nine runs and 11 hits in their Game 3 win over Chicago. And if the Guardians want to send this ALDS matchup back to Ohio for a winner-take-all Game 5, they'll have to take care of business again on Thursday.

Here are the expected starting pitchers and some relievers to keep an eye on for each team in Game 4 of Cleveland and Chicago's ALDS showdown.

Guardians

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians will start left-hander Parker Messick in Game 4 on Thursday. The 25-year-old made his postseason debut in Game 1 of this series, tossing 4 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. The southpaw threw 87 pitches against Chicago and is on four days' rest, so the young hurler should be fresh and ready to go for Cleveland's do-or-die game.

Notably, right-hander Tanner Bibee has yet to pitch in this series after making five postseason starts for the Guardians over the past two years. If Messick gets into trouble, Bibee could be an early option to cover multiple innings.

Cleveland closer Cade Smith threw the final two innings of Game 3 and struck out five of the six batters he faced. The 2026 All-Star could be asked to deliver another multi-inning outing on Thursday to keep the Guardians' season alive. But almost all of Cleveland's arms will likely be available in some capacity for this must-win game.

White Sox

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (32) walks off the field after a strikeout to end the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Cleveland, Chicago is handing the ball to its Game 1 starter on Thursday. Left-hander Hagen Smith will start Game 4 for the White Sox, despite throwing 21 pitches in relief on Wednesday. But after tossing over two innings in his first two postseason starts, Thursday's outing could be a shorter one for the 23-year-old since he'll be pitching on back-to-back days.

The White Sox's bullpen has been busy throughout the playoffs so far, and that likely won't change in Game 4. Left-hander Noah Schultz threw three innings and 45 pitches in Game 3. Since he's been a starter most of this season, the 23-year-old will likely be available only in an emergency situation on Thursday. But the rest of Chicago's relievers should be in the mix for Game 4, especially right-hander Grant Taylor, who is now well-rested after pitching in the first two games of this ALDS matchup.