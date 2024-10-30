Week 9 On SI NFL Power Rankings: Bills Make Big Move, Bengals Tumble
The Detroit Lions are on a dominant run and the Buffalo Bills are surging, but the Kansas City Chiefs remain the No. 1 team in this week’s On SI NFL Power Rankings.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are 7-0 after winning at Las Vegas on Sunday. If they can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, they’d become the sixth reigning champion to start a season 8-0. They are seeking their 14th consecutive win (including playoffs), the longest since the Carolina Panthers in 2015.
The noteworthy moves in the rankings were made by the Bills, who moved from sixth to third after a blowout win at the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who tumbled from 14th to 21st after losing by 20 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The game of the week? The second-ranked Lions, whose 172 points the last four games are the most by a team since 2019, will visit the seventh-ranked Green Bay Packers, who have won four in a row.
Here are this week’s rankings.
32. Carolina Panthers (-)
The Panthers’ 28-14 loss at Denver marked their fifth in a row by 10-plus points. On the bright side, Bryce Young played his best game this season against an elite defense and without his top two receivers. Young might be able to build on that … if the Panthers let him start again. Unfortunately, aside from star corner Jaycee Horn, there’s nothing to like about Carolina’s defense and there’s no end in sight. The Panthers are on pace to pick at No. 1 overall in the draft … again. —Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
31. Tennessee Titans (-)
The Titans find a way to be competitive, and then it becomes the second half. At Detroit, they were shut out for the second straight week in the second half and outscored 38-0 once the game was tied 14-14. Vibes are not good in Nashville, though they’ve got a chance to win at home on Sunday against New England. — Jeremy Brener, Tennessee Titans On SI
30. New England Patriots (-)
The Patriots overcame Drake Maye's injury to pull off a huge upset over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. No one should expect a run to the playoffs to come from it, but the team badly needed a morale boost. Jerod Mayo's team finally showed some fight. —Evan Massey, New England Patriots on SI
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (-)
The Jaguars took the Green Bay Packers down to the wire and Trevor Lawrence led a game-tying drive without his top three receivers, but the Jaguars’ miserable defense doomed them. Again. Having traded left tackle Cam Robinson to the Vikings, it’s clear the Jaguars are looking ahead to 2025. —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
28. New York Giants (-)
The Giants still haven't learned that they're not good enough to overcome mistakes and that field goals aren't going to cut it in today's NFL. Eleven penalties and going 0-for-3 in the red zone led to their latest disappointment: a 26-18 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
27. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)
The season is spiraling out of control because of an anemic offense that lacks an identity. The defense, with no help from the offense, continues to be stellar. Coach Antonio Pierce must figure out how the Silver & Black can score points. If not, the prize at the end of the season will be a top 2025 NFL draft pick. And the hunt for a new quarterback. —Hondo S. Carpenter, Las Vegas Raiders On SI
26. New York Jets (-1)
The Jets lost their fifth straight game, blowing a late lead to New England. The Jets took all their first-half timeouts in the first quarter. New York's kicker failed again in key moments. The defense failed to come up clutch. The run game was anemic. The quarterback looked like a shell of his MVP past. Otherwise, the game went great. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
25. Cleveland Browns (+2)
For as bad as the Browns looked through the first seven weeks of the season, the Jameis Winston effect was real in Week 8. With Deshaun Watson on the shelf the rest of the year with an injury, the Browns are looking to ride Winston's arm to some midseason success. Cleveland's offense looked dynamic and explosive in upsetting the Ravens. The Browns have dug themselves an enormously deep hole. Is it too late to climb out and make a playoff run? Probably, but they're going to try, anyway. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
24. Miami Dolphins (-)
The return of Tua Tagovailoa, it turns out, didn't fix all of the Dolphins' problems, and now they're staring at the possibility of being 2-6 at the trade deadline unless they can pull off an upset at Buffalo, where they haven't won since 2016. Fun times. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
23. Indianapolis Colts (-1)
The Colts’ defense is playing well enough to win most normal games, but the team’s wildly inconsistent offense continues to stand in the way, which is why they benched Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco for this week’s game at the Vikings. It's not all Richardson’s fault – Shane Steichen's offense has been wildly inefficient – but Richardson is operating a boom-or-bust, pass-based offense that needs to center around Jonathan Taylor. —Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
22. Los Angeles Rams (+1)
What a difference one week can make. With trade rumors swirling around Cooper Kupp and even Matthew Stafford, Kupp and fellow receiver Puka Nakua returned to the lineup to help the Rams beat the Vikings. At 3-4, they are just a half-game out of first place in the NFC West heading into Sunday’s game at Seattle. —James Brizuela, Los Angeles Rams on SI
21. Cincinnati Bengals (-5)
The Bengals had a chance to get to .500 for the first time this season. Instead, the Eagles crushed them at home. Cincinnati is 0-4 at Paycor Stadium this season. They're entering a crucial three-game stretch against the Raiders, Ravens and Chargers. They desperately need to go 3-0 over the next three weeks if they're going to make a playoff run. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
20. Dallas Cowboys (-1)
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Cowboys. After being humiliated by Detroit two weeks ago, they assured fans they would use the bye week to right the ship. Instead, the team came out as flat as ever in a 30-24 loss at the 49ers, while “Jerry’s Circus” sought to distract the discussion with a focus on stadium fan tours and the job status of radio hosts. And it could get much worse as the season goes on thanks to a daunting schedule that continues on Sunday at Atlanta. —Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys On SI
19. New Orleans Saints (+1)
New Orleans is on the brink of a catastrophic failure of a season. Six consecutive losses and lacking an identity is a complex mix for disaster in the NFL. Should the Saints lose to an equally disappointing Carolina team, Mickey Loomis may be forced to make immediate changes. —Kyle Mosley, New Orleans Saints On SI
18. Arizona Cardinals (-1)
Good teams find ways to win close games, and the Cardinals have done just that in their last three of four games. Arizona's offense finally hit its stride in the passing game with Kyler Murray surpassing 300 passing yards. The Cardinals could build a nice little win streak moving into the bye week – they’re home against the Bears and Jets the next two weeks – so long as Murray's supporting cast keeps showing up. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
17. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)
A quietly elite Chargers defense has yet to surrender more than 20 points in a game this season. Justin Herbert’s weapons, headed up by breakout rookie Ladd McConkey, are finally helping him look like the top-10 passer we know him to be. Now 4-3, the Chargers next play three consecutive AFC opponents with a combined six wins, positioning the debut of the Jim Harbaugh era for a playoff run down the stretch. —Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
16. Chicago Bears (-1)
Regaining the lead before losing on a Hail Mary couldn't hide their offensive problems, just like giving up the Hail Mary didn't tarnish what their defense had done in containing Jayden Daniels. The offense looks like it's back at Week 3-level struggles when it finally played against an above-average team. —Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
15. Seattle Seahawks (-2)
Plagued by self-inflicted wounds, the Seahawks failed to build off a big win in Atlanta by proceeding to get stomped by the Bills, proving they aren’t close to being a legitimate contender at this stage. Still, they’re in a three-way tie with Arizona and San Francisco atop the NFC West at 4-4, with a home game against the Rams, the bye, at the 49ers and home to face the Cardinals coming up. —Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
14. Denver Broncos (+7)
The Broncos have won five of their last six and rookie quarterback Bo Nix is finding his rhythm as his confidence and production builds. In tandem with a smothering, predatory defense, Sean Payton's squad is well-poised for a three-game gauntlet against playoff-caliber opponents that starts Sunday at Baltimore and continues at Kansas City and home against Atlanta. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)
The Buccaneers needed this win badly to stay atop the NFC South race, but they lost 31-26 at home to the Falcons. Coordinator Liam Coen's offense played surprisingly well down Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but Todd Bowles' defensive unit has been one of the worst in the NFL over the last four weeks, and it's costing the team games. —River Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI
12. Atlanta Falcons (+2)
The Falcons’ offense is beginning to reach its potential with balance in the run game and explosive passing plays. However, the defense has regressed and was exploited by a depleted Buccaneers squad. The Falcons' six sacks are an almost impossibly low number that will doom their season if it doesn't improve. —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI
11. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)
For all the scrutiny the Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni have received this season, the team sits at 5-2 through seven games, including a dominant 37-17 victory over the Bengals in Week 8. The Eagles are clicking on all cylinders as they begin to prep for a matchup against the lowly 2-6 Jaguars at home. —Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)
The Steelers needed to get over the penalty hump, but their offense continued to shine once they started clicking in their victory over the Giants. Carrying a three-game winning streak into the bye, this team looks like it’s headed toward big things. There's plenty of growth left to be made, but being 6-2 with room to improve isn't a bad place to be. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
9. San Francisco 49ers (+2)
The 49ers struggled in the first half, dominated in the third quarter and nearly gave the game away to Dallas in the fourth quarter. They still have a gear most other teams can't match, but they haven't played a 60-minute game yet and they've had trouble closing out most of their wins. They're simply not as good as they were last year. —Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
8. Washington Commanders (-)
Quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Noah Brown provided the main highlight with their game-winning, Hail Mary touchdown vs. the Bears, but rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton was the top player in the Commanders’ Week 8 win. At 6-2, Washington is one win from surpassing its preseason projection. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
7. Green Bay Packers (-)
The Packers needed walk-off field goals to beat the injury-plagued Texans and the two-win Jaguars. They will have to play much, much better on Sunday to beat arguably the best team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions – regardless of the status of Jordan Love. That starts with the defense, which had been playing so well but gave up eight completions of 20-plus yards to the Jaguars. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers on SI
6. Houston Texans (-1)
The Texans pulled out another close win against the Colts. They continue to fall short of their potential, but the fact that they are still winning is a good sign. Losing Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL is a big loss but Nico Collins will be back soon. Expect more to come in the second half of the year when they hit their stride. —Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
5. Baltimore Ravens (-2)
The Ravens’ five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a 29-24 loss to the Browns. The offense was uncharacteristically sloppy, but the defense was even worse as Jamies Winston tore the unit apart in his first start of the season. More than anything, though, the Ravens beat themselves with drops, penalties, an awful third-down conversion rate and more. —Jonathan Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
4. Minnesota Vikings (-)
Disappointing. Minnesota had an opportunity to right the ship after Jared Goff and the Lions gouged them for nearly 500 yards. Instead, it was more of the same against Matthew Stafford and a Rams offense that was rejuvenated by the returns of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. While the Vikings replaced their stud left tackle, Christian Darrisaw, with Cam Robinson in a trade with the Jaguars, their pass defense may have been exposed. It's gut-check time. —Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
3. Buffalo Bills (+3)
The Bills’ comfortable Week 8 win over the (formerly) NFC West-leading Seahawks showcased that their offense can consistently move the ball in a myriad of ways and that their defense can seemingly discover meaningful and impactful contributors from under rocks. Even Tom Brady is impressed. The 6-2 Bills will get Von Miller back from suspension and have the opportunity to increase their sizable early AFC East lead on Sunday against the Dolphins. A victory could put Buffalo on track to clinching the division by Thanksgiving. —Kyle Silagyi, Buffalo Bills on SI
2. Detroit Lions (-)
The Lions were able to take advantage of prime field position to dominate the Titans. Kalif Raymond had 190 punt return yards and set the NFL record for return average in a single game (38.0). Raymond had a 90-yard touchdown, Jahmyr Gibbs had a 70-yard touchdown run and the Lions had five touchdown drives of 26 yards or shorter. Up next: a trip to Lambeau to face the Packers. —John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
The Chiefs got a classic Travis Kelce performance and a promising debut from DeAndre Hopkins in their win over the Raiders. After trading for edge rusher Joshua Uche on Monday, Kansas City’s dominant defense is getting reinforcements. It’s been a productive week for the undefeated reigning champions. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI