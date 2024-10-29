Ladd McConkey impressed vs Saints, but Chargers still need more
The Los Angeles Chargers have looked much better as a passing offense in their last two games, but they shouldn't be complacent.
For the first time this season, quarterback Justin Herbert has three consecutive games of at least 200 passing yards and 20 completions. In the last two games, he has 628 yards.
While those numbers are encouraging, the context isn't. Those two games were against the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, two bottom-10 defenses. Plus, the Chargers lost to the Cardinals.
Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey went off against the Saints, catching all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Since Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active for New Orleans, McConkey is the Chargers' story of the game.
Los Angeles selected McConkey early in the second round because of his speed and ability to utilize the entire route tree. On a team that doesn't have much talent on the perimeter, McConkey is already one of the most important pieces of the Chargers' offense.
Teams are beginning to force Los Angeles to pass the ball as they stack the box and prevent the run against a team that isn't good up the middle. As the season goes on, McConkey's targeting and production should increase.
However, someone else will have to produce to draw some attention from McConkey and help the Chargers be more than just a .500 team. So far, Joshua Palmer is impressing with 16.2 yards per catch, but 2.1 catches per game aren't enough to scare anyone.
After seven games, the fact remains that the Chargers still need more.
