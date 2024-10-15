Jerry Jones tirade threatens to fire radio hosts
Jerry Jones had his birthday celebration ruined this Sunday when his Dallas Cowboys were blown out at home, 47-9, against the Detroit Lions.
Jones was visibly upset during the game and it seems he has yet to calm down. While he’s not ready to blame head coach Mike McCarthy for the team’s 3-3 start, Jones is also not interested in having the finger pointed in his direction.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones grew frustrated with the line of questioning. As the hosts asked him about the lack of offseason moves, Jones cut them off to tell them their job isn’t to question him. He then stated that he would have them removed from the show, before driving home the point by saying he wasn’t kidding.
Jones then claimed there was no way the radio personalities could figure out what the team is doing right or wrong.
“That's not your job. I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses. You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights?“ — Jones said via Jon Machota
The one area Jones had a point was saying that no one is pointing out what he’s done right. To be fair, he and his front office have been phenomenal when it comes to drafting. The problem is that they’ve been so bad at managing contracts and adding outside free agents that it’s hard to remember this fact.
Where he’s wrong is by claiming someone “with a microphone” is incapable of discerning what’s wrong with the team. It doesn’t take a billionaire, or an NFL GM, to see the roster lacks depth on defense, can’t stop the run, and can’t run the ball.
These were all issues in 2023 and all the people with the microphone tried to tell Jerry that he had to address those areas. He believed he knew better but was wrong, even if he doesn’t want to be held accountable for that.
