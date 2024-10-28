Chargers are NFL's most interesting rebuilding-contender hybrid
The Los Angeles Chargers might be the most interesting team in the NFL right now.
Not just because of Jim Harbaugh’s endless meme-worthy antics, either.
No, the Chargers are interesting because of the way they straddle the rebuilding-contention tightrope right now.
At 4-3, the Chargers are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Their next three games are all against middling AFC teams (Cleveland, Tennessee, Cincinnati). No matter what happens over that stretch, Justin Herbert is a top-fiveish passer when his guys actually catch what he throws, so they should remain in the thick of things.
All this, by the way, is unfolding under the first year of a program reset under Harbaugh’s direction. There are obvious, glaring problems like the interior of the offensive line, wideout and tight end, yet they should remain in the hunt.
Next year is even more appealing. This upcoming offseason, Harbaugh and successful new general manager Joe Hortiz sit on a small army of draft picks and an estimated $77 million in free cap space. That’s despite Herbert’s cap hit jumping to $37.3 million.
Big names like Khalil Mack will be free agents and guys like Joey Bosa could be shown the door, too. A quick glance at positions of need like wideout (Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs) and guard (Zack Martin) show some major names possibly up for grabs in addition to the roster churn of many draft picks and whatever trades Hortiz kicks up.
It’s a great place for the Chargers to be, to say the least. They’ve got quarterback figured out. They’ve got a new franchise tackle in Joe Alt and at worst, a reliable, decade-plus No. 2 with Ladd McConkey. And they’ve got a decent playoff shot this year anyway. Should they make it, as fans know, anything can happen.
All this in Year 1 of the Harbaugh experience, with what many considered to be a multi-year process. Patience is still key, but Harbaugh is Harbaugh and some of the issues that keep other teams in the mud…the Chargers have already solved.
Which is to say Chargers fans should very much be enjoying the ride right now, no matter how bumpy it gets at times.
