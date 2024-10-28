Cowboys Country

Cowboys opposing media has harsh, accurate prediction for final record

With a tough schedule in the second half of the season, it’s hard to find wins for the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (91) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (91) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Dallas Cowboys were being pushed around by the San Francisco 49ers, members of the opposing team’s media were looking down the road for America’s Team.

What they saw was a loaded schedule without many easy wins.

That schedule is so stacked, and the Cowboys are struggling so bad, that Clarence Hill tweeted there were predictions that Dallas won’t get three more wins this year.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb comments on Dallas Cowboys 'sickening' loss to 49ers

It’s true that Dallas has a tremendously tough schedule coming up. Here’s a quick look at who they will face:

  • Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons (5-3)
  • Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
  • Week 11: vs. Houston Texans (6-2)
  • Week 12: at Washington Commanders (6-2)
  • Week 13: vs. New York Giants (2-5)
  • Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
  • Week 15: at Carolina Panthers (1-7)
  • Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
  • Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
  • Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders (6-2)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The two “easy”’wins that were likely pointed to were against the Giants and Panthers. Outside of that, it’s not impossible to Dallas losing to each of those opponents.

MORE: WATCH: Trevon Diggs goes all-in on reporter after loss to 49ers

That’s not likely going to be the case, especially with five of their games being NFC East opponents. No matter how bad a team plays, they can always steal a win over a divisional rival since they know one another so well.

Even with that being the case, it’s hard to see a scenario where Dallas comes through this schedule with a winning record. Not with the way they’ve played thus far.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers

4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. 49ers Week 8

Dallas Cowboys’ Week 8 Player of the Game

Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News