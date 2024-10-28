Cowboys opposing media has harsh, accurate prediction for final record
As the Dallas Cowboys were being pushed around by the San Francisco 49ers, members of the opposing team’s media were looking down the road for America’s Team.
What they saw was a loaded schedule without many easy wins.
That schedule is so stacked, and the Cowboys are struggling so bad, that Clarence Hill tweeted there were predictions that Dallas won’t get three more wins this year.
It’s true that Dallas has a tremendously tough schedule coming up. Here’s a quick look at who they will face:
- Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons (5-3)
- Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- Week 11: vs. Houston Texans (6-2)
- Week 12: at Washington Commanders (6-2)
- Week 13: vs. New York Giants (2-5)
- Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
- Week 15: at Carolina Panthers (1-7)
- Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
- Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders (6-2)
The two “easy”’wins that were likely pointed to were against the Giants and Panthers. Outside of that, it’s not impossible to Dallas losing to each of those opponents.
That’s not likely going to be the case, especially with five of their games being NFC East opponents. No matter how bad a team plays, they can always steal a win over a divisional rival since they know one another so well.
Even with that being the case, it’s hard to see a scenario where Dallas comes through this schedule with a winning record. Not with the way they’ve played thus far.
