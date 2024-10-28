Bills QB Josh Allen earns Tom Brady’s ‘LFG Award’ with stellar Week 8 outing
Real recognize real.
This phrase is oft-used across a variety of different professions and contexts, and it’s perhaps the perfect description of the rapport shared by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and legendary NFL signal-caller Tom Brady. Allen was never able to get the best of the seven-time Super Bowl champion throughout their brief career overlap, with Brady being 4-0 in matchups against Allen; that said, the Buffalo passer grew up idolizing the long-time New England Patriots quarterback, with Brady, too, growing a soft spot for Allen as he established himself as one of the NFL’s most dynamic players.
The two now share a jovial relationship, and it was on full display after Buffalo’s dominant 31-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Brady, who is now FOX’s lead NFL color commentator, called the game, awarding Allen his “LFG Player of the Game Award” after the quarterback’s impressive outing; Allen completed 71% of his passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win, leading an offense that tallied 445 total yards and scored over 30 points for the fifth time this season. He spoke to Brady after receiving the three-time NFL MVP’s game-specific honor, talking about offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s scheme, Bills Mafia’s presence in Seattle, and his love for the person interviewing him.
You can watch the clip below:
Brady may have his next opportunity to watch Allen tote the rock in Buffalo’s Week 14 clash with the Los Angeles Rams, as that’s the next time the Bills are scheduled to take part in a FOX broadcast. The Bills’ franchise quarterback has been off to an incredible start to the 2024 campaign, completing 64% of his passes for 1,766 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception through eight games; he may have his sights set on a more prestigious individual honor than Brady’s ‘LFG Award’ by the time Week 14 rolls around.
