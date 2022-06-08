Skip to main content

Liverpool Must Break Transfer Record To Meet Benfica's Asking Price For Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez will likely become Liverpool's most expensive signing ever if he moves to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool's current record signing is Virgil van Dijk following his £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018.

But that record could be smashed in the coming weeks as The Athletic reports that Benfica's asking price is €100m (£85.2m).

Liverpool's Most Expensive Signings Ever

A list of Liverpool's most expensive signings based on transfer fees

*including add-ons

PlayerTransfer feeFromWhen

Virgil van Dijk

£75m

Southampton

2018

Alisson Becker

£65m*

Roma

2018

Naby Keita

£52.75m

RB Leipzig

2018

Luiz Diaz

£50m*

Porto

2022

Diogo Jota

£45m*

Wolves

2020

Mo Salah

£43.9m*

Roma

2017

Nunez is already a record-breaker when it comes to transfers. His €24m move from Almeria to Benfica in 2020 saw him become the most expensive player ever to leave Spain's second division.

That deal also included a sell-on clause, believed to be worth around 20% of his next transfer fee. So if Benfica were to receive €100m for Nunez this summer, Almeria would be in line for a further €20m.

Benfica's asking price may seem high, but this is a player who scored 34 goals in all competitions last season, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2022

Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2022

Manchester United are also said to be keen to sign the 22-year-old.

United's transfer record is safe though. Paul Pogba cost them £89m when he moved to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba is leaving United on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2022
News

Liverpool Must Break Transfer Record To Meet Benfica's Asking Price For Darwin Nunez

By Robert Summerscales34 seconds ago
Fraser Forster pictured warming up ahead of England's game with Switzerland in March 2022
News

Tottenham Confirm 2nd Summer Signing As Fraser Forster Becomes 4th England International In Squad

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella pictured scoring in his side's 2-1 win over Hungary in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Hungary - Watch Nicolo Barella And Lorenzo Pellegrini Net In Azzuri Win

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Michael Owen pictured during Channel 4's UEFA Nations League coverage in June 2022
News

Michael Owen Reacts To Love Island Joke After Daughter Gemma Enters Reality TV Dating Show

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
England fans pictured celebrating in Munich after Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Germany 1-1 England - Watch All The Goals Including Harry Kane's 50th For Three Lions

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Harry Kane pictured scoring his 50th goal for England by converting a penalty kick in their 1-1 draw against Germany on June 7, 2022
News

Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Antoine Griezmann pictured in front of an empty net during France's UEFA Nations League game with Croatia, moments before he sent his shot wide
Watch

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France - Watch Nations League Goals Plus Antoine Griezmann's Big Miss

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic pictured getting close to Norway striker Erling Haaland during their sides' UEFA Nations League match in Stockholm in June 2022
News

Erling Haaland's Perfect Response To Alexander Milosevic Threatening To Break His Legs

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured hugging James Milner after their 2022 FA Cup final win over Chelsea
News

Jurgen Klopp "Grateful" To James Milner For Taking Pay Cut To Sign New Liverpool Contract

By Robert SummerscalesJun 6, 2022