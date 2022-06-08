Liverpool Must Break Transfer Record To Meet Benfica's Asking Price For Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez will likely become Liverpool's most expensive signing ever if he moves to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool's current record signing is Virgil van Dijk following his £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018.

But that record could be smashed in the coming weeks as The Athletic reports that Benfica's asking price is €100m (£85.2m).

Liverpool's Most Expensive Signings Ever

Player Transfer fee From When Virgil van Dijk £75m Southampton 2018 Alisson Becker £65m* Roma 2018 Naby Keita £52.75m RB Leipzig 2018 Luiz Diaz £50m* Porto 2022 Diogo Jota £45m* Wolves 2020 Mo Salah £43.9m* Roma 2017

Nunez is already a record-breaker when it comes to transfers. His €24m move from Almeria to Benfica in 2020 saw him become the most expensive player ever to leave Spain's second division.

That deal also included a sell-on clause, believed to be worth around 20% of his next transfer fee. So if Benfica were to receive €100m for Nunez this summer, Almeria would be in line for a further €20m.

Benfica's asking price may seem high, but this is a player who scored 34 goals in all competitions last season, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Manchester United are also said to be keen to sign the 22-year-old.

United's transfer record is safe though. Paul Pogba cost them £89m when he moved to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba is leaving United on a free transfer at the end of the month.