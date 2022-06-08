Liverpool Must Break Transfer Record To Meet Benfica's Asking Price For Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez will likely become Liverpool's most expensive signing ever if he moves to Anfield this summer.
Liverpool's current record signing is Virgil van Dijk following his £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018.
But that record could be smashed in the coming weeks as The Athletic reports that Benfica's asking price is €100m (£85.2m).
Liverpool's Most Expensive Signings Ever
|Player
|Transfer fee
|From
|When
Virgil van Dijk
£75m
Southampton
2018
Alisson Becker
£65m*
Roma
2018
Naby Keita
£52.75m
RB Leipzig
2018
Luiz Diaz
£50m*
Porto
2022
Diogo Jota
£45m*
Wolves
2020
Mo Salah
£43.9m*
Roma
2017
Nunez is already a record-breaker when it comes to transfers. His €24m move from Almeria to Benfica in 2020 saw him become the most expensive player ever to leave Spain's second division.
That deal also included a sell-on clause, believed to be worth around 20% of his next transfer fee. So if Benfica were to receive €100m for Nunez this summer, Almeria would be in line for a further €20m.
Benfica's asking price may seem high, but this is a player who scored 34 goals in all competitions last season, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.
Manchester United are also said to be keen to sign the 22-year-old.
United's transfer record is safe though. Paul Pogba cost them £89m when he moved to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.
Pogba is leaving United on a free transfer at the end of the month.