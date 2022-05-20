Skip to main content

Mike Dean Praised As One Of Best Referees In Premier League History Ahead Of Final Game

Two familiar faces will bid farewell to the Premier League after Sunday's game between Chelsea and Watford.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson will resume his retirement, having been tempted out of it in January.

The match at Stamford Bridge will also be Mike Dean's final appointment as an on-field Premier League referee.

Hodgson spoke highly of Dean on Friday as he told BBC Sport: "I think he's been one of the best referees the Premier League have had without a shadow of a doubt."

Dean, 53, made his EPL debut in 2000 and has since taken charge of 559 matches, shown more than 2,000 yellow cards and sent off over 100 players.

He has also awarded 183 penalty kicks.

Referee Mike Dean pictured during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Brighton in April 2022

Referee Mike Dean pictured during a Premier League game between Man City and Brighton in April

Dean is not the only Premier League referee stepping down after Sunday's games.

Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss will also hang up their whistles for good this weekend.

Atkinson will take charge of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, while Moss will be the man in the middle at Leicester City vs Southampton.

Dean's final match of the season does not have too much riding on it for either team. Chelsea are guaranteed to finish third, while Watford have already been relegated.

Watford will start the weekend in 19th but could finish bottom if they fail to win at Chelsea as Norwich - who host Tottenham - are just a point behind.

The difference between finishing last and second last in terms of Premier League prize money is £2.2 million.

On his own retirement, Hodgson added: "Every time you leave a job there's an element of emotion because you get attached to the people you work with.

"The players, I must say, they've not let me down in the training sessions and what they've tried to do in the games."

"I'm very disappointed, of course, that it didn't work out. But that doesn't alter the fact that I always knew on the 22nd of May that I would free myself from the burdens and responsibilities of being a Premier League manager."

Referee Mike Dean pictured during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Brighton in April 2022
News

Mike Dean Praised As One Of Best Referees In Premier League History Ahead Of Final Game

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch pictured during his team's 1-1 draw with Brighton in May 2022
News

Jesse Marsch Does Not Expect To Be Fired If Leeds United Are Relegated

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp pictured on the touchline during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool in 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Blames Language Barrier For Saying Everyone In England "Supports Liverpool"

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Europa League Qualification Will Motivate Manchester United, Says Ralf Rangnick

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in May 2022
News

Harry Kane Unwell But Rumors Of Another Tottenham Food Poisoning Outbreak Are False

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira pictured (center) at Goodison Park before thousands of Everton fans rushed the field after their side's 3-2 win in May 2022
Watch

Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Kicks Everton Fan Amid Goodison Park Pitch Invasion

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Everton manager Frank Lampard pictured celebrating during his side's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in May 2022
News

Frank Lampard Hails Keeping Everton In EPL As "One Of The Greatest Moments" Of His Career

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
A general view of Turf Moor ahead of Burnley's Premier League game against Wolves in April 2022
News

Premier League Relegation Permutations: What Burnley And Leeds Need To Stay Up

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Everton players and fans celebrate the goal which saw them avoid relegation from the Premier League in May 2022
News

Everton Avoid Relegation To Maintain Status As Premier League Ever-Presents

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago