‘Won’t Hesitate’—Trio of European Giants ‘Lead Race’ for Xabi Alonso

Despite losing his job at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso reportedly remains a sought-after manager, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City now “monitoring” his next steps.

Alonso saw his project on the touchline of his former club come tumbling down after a 3–2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. Empty handed and defeated, Real Madrid returned from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a few hours later, the club cut ties with the Spaniard.

After such monumental success at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso only lasted seven months at arguably the biggest club in the world, where a public falling out with superstar winger Vinicius Junior, questionable tactics and poor results marred his short-lived reign.

Still, his failure in the Spanish capital has not defined him, nor has it deterred other clubs from circling around the now unattached manager. Fabrizio Romano reports Alonso remains “highly rated” in the industry, with several clubs “monitoring” his next move.

The 44-year-old is “prepared to return soon,” but the million-dollar question remains: Where is Alonso’s next destination?

The Three Clubs ‘Eyeing’ Newly Available Alonso

Despite Alonso’s obvious struggles at Real Madrid, many felt the former Bayer Leverkusen boss was perhaps judged too harshly and swiftly, given he amassed a 71% win rate in his 34 matches in charge of the Spanish giants.

AS report Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City all value the former Spain international despite his sudden departure from the Bernabéu. The three clubs “won’t hesitate” to pursue Alonso if the “opportunity arises.”

The trio of European giants all already have what appears to be long-term managers in place.

Pep Guardiola signed an extension with Manchester City last season that keeps him at the Etihad until 2027, although speculation has been mounting he could walk away sooner amid reported interest in Enzo Maresca.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, has secured his future at Bayern Munich through 2029.

Arne Slot remains the manager in the most precarious position. Liverpool’s Premier League title defense turned into a nightmare for the Dutchman, with the Reds currently 14 points off league-leaders Arsenal. Alonso famously turned down Liverpool in 2024, turning them onto Slot.

Only time will tell if Alonso ends up replacing one of the managers in the future, but the highly-respected target is not expected to be out of work for long.

