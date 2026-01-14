The Winners, Losers From Michael Carrick’s Man Utd Return

The uncertainty that has engulfed Manchester United in recent weeks has dissipated—for now, at least.

Michael Carrick has been chosen as the club’s head coach, not manager, until the end of the season, fending off competition from former United striker and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær—and the ex-Middlesbrough boss will be tasked with salvaging some pride from what’s been another disappointing campaign.

There are bound to be mixed emotions in the United dressing room following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim and subsequent hiring of Carrick. For some, the 44-year-old’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter. For others, it will raise concerns over the future.

Here are the winners and losers from his appointment.

Winners

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo can benefit from Carrick’s arrival. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The exit of Amorim will have been wildly celebrated in the Kobbie Mainoo household. Despite the youngster’s promise and obvious talent, he was sidelined by the Portuguese coach, largely owing to Amorim’s tactical inflexibility.

The 3-4-2-1 formation required Mainoo to compete directly with captain Bruno Fernandes for minutes, a battle which was only ever likely to end one way. The Englishman has been limited to a bit-part role and is still yet to start a Premier League fixture.

Carrick’s appointment will re-energise the 20-year-old. The shift to 4-2-3-1 creates an extra space in midfield and Mainoo appears primed to start alongside Casemiro in the double pivot, offering balance in the engine room between the defensively-minded Brazilian and the creative Fernandes.

“If you’ve got it, you’ve got it. He has shown that he’s got it,” Carrick said of Mainoo back in July, words that will undoubtedly boost the youngster’s morale.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes can play further forward. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Fernandes would be an unquestionable asset to any United manager and Carrick will reap the rewards of the Portuguese midfielder’s staggering ability. The skipper will also benefit from this new relationship as he’s offered greater attacking freedom.

On paper, Fernandes looks most likely to operate in the attacking midfield role in Carrick’s formation. A move that allows the 31-year-old to conjure his magic in more dangerous areas, it should benefit both United and the player.

Even from a deeper role, Fernandes has been sensational this term. He’s created 56 chances in the Premier League this season—15 more than anyone else—and leads the league for expected assists (5.1). He’s a relentless creator no matter his role, but playing further forward should help United break down opponents with greater ease.

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo’s role will change. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Despite being one of United’s leading players this term, Amad Diallo has been forced into a right wing back role under Amorim. Impressive displays in an unfamiliar role have garnered attention, but the Ivorian, who has missed recent matches due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, should return to his orthodox position under Carrick.

The interim United manager has few wide options after the Red Devils set about offloading the majority of their wingers over the summer. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad are the only naturals available to him.

Amad is not guaranteed a starting berth under Carrick given the quality United possess in the forward line, but his arrival should at least allow the 23-year-old the chance to flourish in a more advanced wide role. With options slim, Amad can immediately stake his claim having recently returned from AFCON—a tournament at which he scored three and assisted one.

Losers

Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha could be forced to play wider than he likes to. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Matheus Cunha was signed with Amorim’s system in mind. The summer recruit excelled in a 3-4-2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and took up his expected place as the left-sided inside forward under the Portuguese manager, but he now faces uncertainty over his future role.

Cunha can play as a No.10, but will have to compete with Fernandes. He can play as a central striker, but must fend off Benjamin Šeško. He can feature from the left wing despite it not being his preferred function, but he must wrestle with Amad for a starting berth.

There appears no guaranteed route into the team for Cunha as things stand. Injuries and form could yet alter his situation, but he may be one member of the United squad disappointed by the departure of Amorim.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu could struggle for minutes. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu has emerged as an emergency winger in recent weeks and while he’s performed admirably in the role, his long-term future is in defence. He was signed as a wing back for Amorim’s system, but struggled for minutes due to his offensive-minded nature—especially with Amad on the other wing.

Now expected to operate in a flat back four, Dorgu will find life difficult. Not only will his minutes be reduced with Luke Shaw expected to be Carrick’s starting left back, but his wings will be clipped from an attacking standpoint.

Dorgu could find joy between now and the end of the season as a wide forward, but he’s unlikely to retain his place in the starting lineup,

Mason Mount

Mason Mount’s place in the team looks uncertain. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Similarly to Cunha, there now appears no natural place for Mason Mount in the United team. The resurgent Englishman has been one of the club’s shining lights this season despite injuries still impacting his involvement, but he’s been used as an inside forward by Amorim.

He’s unlikely to earn any game time as an attacking midfielder, with that position locked down by Fernandes, while he’s not a natural wide player. He could operate alongside Casemiro in midfield, but there will be understandable question marks over his defensive acumen.

Just as Mount’s United career appeared to be taking off, he’s set for another period of turbulence.

