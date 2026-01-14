Man Utd’s Surprising January Transfer Plan for Michael Carrick—Report

The squad which Michael Carrick took over in the middle of January is the one that he is expected to finish the season with, as Manchester United have reportedly ruled out the prospect of any incomings or outgoings this winter.

It was a perceived lack of transfer activity which appeared to ultimately tip Ruben Amorim over the edge. The outspoken Portuguese boss turned his unrelenting dedication to honesty on the club’s recruitment department towards the end of his reign, lamenting how a lack of funds would force him to drop his 3-4-2-1 formation before specifically singling out director of football Jason Wilcox.

“Every department, the scouting department, the sports director needs to do their job,” Amorim declared in what proved to be his final press conference as Manchester United’s head coach (rather than manager). “I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”

Wilcox has been more focused on securing Amorim’s replacement over the first half of the January window, eventually settling on Carrick rather than Ole Gunnar Solskjær. There are still two-and-a-half weeks for United to alter their squad, but the changes in personnel are expected to end in the dugout.

The Red Devils have no intention of making any short-term deals, ESPN report. There is an acceptance that the playing staff is not without its flaws—a new midfielder is very much on the wishlist—yet the club’s leading targets are not available this month and they appear to have rejected the prospect of signing a second-choice option.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace controller Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion are billed as United’s top three midfield targets. None of the Premier League rivals are thought to be willing to lose these regulars in the middle of a season and it would take a hefty outlay to convince them otherwise.

With no new blood flowing through the veins of this zombie squad, United are not prepared to hinder themselves by letting any players leave this month.

Roma have seen talks over a move for the rarely used striker Joshua Zirkzee promptly halted by United in the wake of Amorim’s departure. Kobbie Mainoo looks similarly destined to remain at Old Trafford—although Carrick’s warm praise for the academy graduate just last summer suggests that he may no longer be consigned to the bench.

Mainoo is still thought to be “desperate” to play as much as possible ahead of this year’s World Cup and, should he not figure in Carrick’s plans, would remain keen on a winter exit, per the Daily Mail. Defending Serie A champions Napoli have continued to be linked with the talented midfielder although it appears as though United are not keen on seeing him leave any time soon.

‘Off My Seat’—Carrick’s Challenge to Man Utd Squad

Michael Carrick has already outlined his preferred style of football. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

In his first public address following his appointment, Carrick told Manchester United’s in-house podcast exactly what it wanted to hear. After the very public demands for a return to the club’s “DNA”—which is nothing more than the vague notion of attacking football—the former England international set out his stall early on.

“Hopefully, we can play a really exciting type of football and be positive and express and bring excitement,” he outlined. “I want to be off my seat. I want to be enjoying watching the boys play, and results obviously need to come with that.”

The former Middlesbrough boss may scoff at the idea of “philosophy”—“I hate that word,” he once sniped during his time on Teeside—but is very keen on honing the tactical side of the game on the training pitch. “I think for me it’s [about] working with the players,” he beamed.

“I love working with the players and helping them get better individually, which, hopefully, will help the team improve and [I want to] be there to support them. I’m one of them, we’re all in it together, and I think it’s important that we all look after each other.”

Given Carrick is unlikely to see any new faces throughout the remainder of the season, everyone will get very used to the sight of each other over the coming months.

