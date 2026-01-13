Liverpool’s Stance on Replacing Injured Conor Bradley in January Transfer Window—Report

Liverpool are not expected to dip into the transfer market for right back cover in what remains of the January window, despite Conor Bradley’s season-ending knee injury.

Avoiding dreaded ACL damage, Bradley still suffered “significant” ligament and bone damage when an awkward attempt at a clearance during the recent 1–1 draw with Arsenal left him in a heap on the floor. The 22-year-old was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and requires surgery.

It is not likely he will play again for Liverpool in 2025–26, although there is no official timeframe for his return and going to the World Cup in June is not out of the question if Northern Ireland successfully navigate the upcoming UEFA play-offs in March.

As it stands, The Athletic notes that bringing in cover for Bradley this month, or indeed for fellow long-term absentees Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak, is not the plan. Excluding any World Cup possibilities, Liverpool’s hope is that Bradley is fit for the start of pre-season.

Crucially, with a longstanding reputation for not panic-buying or going into the market for short-term fixes, “they would not make a permanent signing for such a period of time.”

Assessing Liverpool’s Right Back Depth

When Trent Alexander-Arnold left for a nominal transfer fee in June, Liverpool spent £29.5 million ($39.7 million) replacing him with Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutchman has had his own injury problems this season, starting only four Premier League games because of hamstring trouble, but has at least been consistently fit since Christmas.

Ironically, much of Frimpong’s recent run of games has been higher up the pitch. But he started at right back in Monday’s FA Cup win over Barnsley—the first since Bradley was hurt.

Jeremie Frimpong is the only specialist right back Liverpool now have. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The main cover option behind Frimpong is versatile defender Joe Gomez, who has played all across the backline during his 11 years with Liverpool. He’s had only a brief injury absence so far this season, although is equally the only backup centre back while Leoni is ruled out.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also been used as an emergency right back five times this season—against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Burnley, Nottingham Forst and Galatasaray. Curtis Jones has been the other stand-in, mauled in the Champions League demolition by PSV Eindhoven.

