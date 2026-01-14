Manchester United’s deliberations over a temporary replacement for Ruben Amorim reached their conclusion on Tuesday as former midfielder Michael Carrick was appointed head coach, not manager, until the end of the season.

Carrick, who made 464 appearances for the Red Devils, has experience in management after a three-year tenure at Middlesbrough, but such an assignment pales in comparison to the one he will undertake at Old Trafford over the coming months.

A toxic blend of apathy and ire fuels the United fanbase after a decade of disappointment and as much as criticism is often aimed at the club’s hierarchy and ownership, Carrick is still certain to feel the pressure in the hot seat should things go awry—even though he’s an interim appointment.

There are countless problems that need solving at United but Carrick can only address those on the field—here’s three the 44-year-old must immediately focus on to get the club back on track.

Stabilise a Leaky Backline

Man Utd need consistency in defence. | IMAGO/News Images

First and foremost, Carrick will set about the permanent implementation of a back four. He almost exclusively used a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time with Middlesbrough, rarely straying from the system, and should officially burn Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 playbook.

The need for consistency in United’s defence is clear. They have conceded 32 goals in the Premier League this season, more than anybody inside the top 14, and an ever-changing rearguard has exacerbated their defensive issues. A clean sheet tally of just two from 21 matches is unacceptable.

The arrival of the steady Senne Lammens means Carrick has no dilemmas over his starting goalkeeper, but he will have to make decisions across the back four. One would imagine that Luke Shaw’s position at left back is secure, while Lisandro Martínez should be the left-sided centre half. Matthijs de Ligt appears the leader of choice at the back when he returns from injury, while Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui will battle for the right back position.

Regardless of the exact configuration of Carrick’s back four, stability is essential. Needless alterations only confuse an already underperforming defence, with relationships difficult to form in a constantly moving backline.

With no European football and United having exited both domestic cups at the first hurdle, rotation in the defence isn’t necessary.

Reinvigorate the Team With ‘Exciting’ Style of Play

Man Utd need to play with greater freedom. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

United’s football has become stale and predictable in the final third. The underlying numbers are promising for the Red Devils, who rank top for shots on target per match and second for expected goals in the Premier League this term, but their recent attacking displays have been hugely frustrating.

United have scored more than once in just one of their past six matches—netting twice against 19th-placed Burnley but still failing to win—and tame draws against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers hint at an issue breaking down lower blocks.

Carrick was renowned for his possession-based philosophy at Middlesbrough but with it came an abundance of goals—220 in just 136 matches to be precise. That bodes well given he’ll be working with some of the Premier League’s most talented forwards.

The wide areas could be an issue for Carrick after United’s winger exodus over the summer, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo the only natural senior options ahead of the full backs, but the former 34-cap England international must find a solution to that particular headache.

“Hopefully, we can play a really exciting type of football and be positive and express and bring excitement. I want to be off my seat,” Carrick enthused in an interview shortly after being announced as interim boss. That certainly bodes well for the Old Trafford faithful.

Get Kobbie Mainoo Back Playing and in a Groove

Kobbie Mainoo will be handed a fresh start. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

I think he’s got a massive future. I really like him, I just think he needs a bit of patience and a little bit of a break again. Carrick on Mainoo in July 2025.

The Kobbie Mainoo saga has been an unwanted distraction for United this season. Having seen his request for a loan move last summer rejected, the 20-year-old was then almost entirely ignored by Amorim for the first half of the campaign. He’s yet to start a Premier League match during 2025–26.

Mainoo was a victim of Amorim’s system that basically required him to outperform Bruno Fernandes for a place in the team. That was simply never going to happen and United’s absence from Europe has only further limited his minutes. However, Amorim’s departure could set him free.

Mainoo appears the perfect candidate to partner Casemiro in Carrick’s double pivot, with Fernandes operating higher up the pitch in the No. 10 position. Carrick has waxed lyrical about Mainoo previously, suggesting he will be willing to hand the dynamic midfielder an opportunity to re-establish himself.

Allowing the academy graduate to play his way back into form would certainly be appreciated by the United supporters, many of whom have been frustrated by Mainoo’s lack of minutes. For Carrick, it’s an easy morale-booster.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE