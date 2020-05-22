Fantasy Football Today: Is Miles Sanders' Price Too High?

Miles Sanders had a very strong rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles. He's a prized commodity in fantasy football this season, but will he cost too much?

Philadelphia Eagles second-year running back Miles Sanders closed his rookie campaign on a high note. In three of the Eagles' final five games, Sanders had over 20 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Sanders showed his ability to be an all-purpose back in his rookie season, running for 818 yards and catching 50 passes for 509 yards. He led all rookies in the all-purpose yards. That kind of production has Sanders going in the first round of some fantasy drafts this year.

Eagles Insider Ed Kracz had this to say about Sanders:

"The ceiling for Sanders is still high, considering his role was limited at the start of the season. He became a bigger part of the offense as the season went on, because he was able to grow more comfortable with his role and that role grew as injuries at the running back position piled up."

Earlier this offseason, Sanders compared his skill set to that of Panthers running back and fantasy stud Christian McCaffrey. That really has fantasy owners paying attention.

Before we crown Sanders as the next McCaffrey, we must realize that the Eagles have a ton of running backs on the roster. Players like Boston Scott and Corey Clement are still on the team, plus the Eagles have been rumored to be looking to add a veteran running back like Devonta Freeman or LeSean McCoy before the season starts.

All of these backs will be playing behind Sanders, but with this many people in the Eagles backfield, I would apprehensive to spend a first-round pick on the sophomore back. I feel more comfortable with running backs like Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs in the first round over Sanders.

