Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Fantasy Football Managers Breathe Sigh of Relief

After missing two days of practice, the Ravens quarterback returned to action on Monday.

No Rust for Lamar Jackson After Missing Practice

Lamar Jackson missed two days of practice over the weekend due to what the team called a “soft-tissue” injury. Some reporters insinuated the injury involved Jackson’s groin, and anytime there’s a soft-tissue injury connected to a player built on speed and agility, fantasy football players start to panic. Especially when that player is the reigning NFL MVP who helped millions of people win their fantasy championship in 2019. According to the latest SI Fantasy + Advanced ADP, Jackson is being drafted as the top quarterback in fantasy football drafts.

Luckily, Jackson appears to be fine and returned to the practice field on Monday. Editor of RavenCountry, Todd Karpovich, spoke with head coach John Harbaugh and asked about Jackson’s injury. According to Harbaugh:

"Jackson looked good. Had a good practice...”

That sound you are hearing is a massive sigh of relief for anyone with Jackson on their fantasy roster.

After watching the team’s practice, Karpovich came away with this observation regarding Jackson’s injury:

Jackson showed a little rust, but he was mostly sharp throughout the morning session. More importantly, Jackson was mobile and did not appear to be hampered by any type of injury

Si Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano never even moved Jackson down his rankings. Fabiano has the Ravens playmaker as his No. 1 ranked quarterback and warned fantasy managers not to over-react to reports regarding who participates in practice, especially when it involves a high profile player like Jackson, as teams typically use extreme precaution this time of year.

