Fantasy Football Week 3: Buy, Sell & Hold - Will the Eagles Start Jalen Hurts?

Time for The Fantasy Executive's weekly look at the fantasy football stock market. Which players should you buy low on, sell high while the value is hot, and wait-and-see.

The fantasy football stock market is moving along well, and perhaps it's a bit volatile to start the season. So, let's look at which players we should be buying, holding, and selling.

Buy

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

This was supposed to be a redshirt year for Herbert, but last week's controversial injury to Tyrod Taylor gave Herbert the chance to get his first start, and he did not disappoint. Herbert threw for 311 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers lost to the defending champs in overtime. The impressive performance for the rookie signal-caller did not go unnoticed.

Panthers insider Schuyler Callihan reported this quote from Panther defensive coordinator Phil Snow:

I thought he was pretty composed. He did throw one interception that hurt him, but he threw for 311 yards, and I thought he did really well, and he probably didn't even expect to play in the football game and to go in and to play the way he did. I thought he did a great job.

Herbert was impressive, especially considering the start was on short notice. I can see him holding onto the job for the rest of the season, so buy him now.

TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's safe to say that Howard has been a disappointment for fantasy football owners outside of a handful of small stretches. Howard has dealt with nagging injuries and an offensive scheme that favors the Buccaneer's talented wide receivers. Although two games are only a small sample size, Howard has five receptions and a touchdown, but he is second on the team with nine targets. Howard is probably on one of your league-mates benches or the waiver wire. Howard is a cheap speculative add that could come in handy when we get to the bye weeks.

PLAY NOW: DraftKings' Week 3 NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire ($1M to first place!)

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I can hear the sports talk radio callers in Philadelphia calling for Hurts to be the starting quarterback. It may not be that time yet, but the way Carson Wentz is playing, that may be coming soon. Wentz will more than likely get every shot to remain the Eagles' starter. Still, he has not been a picture of health throughout his career, and playing behind a banged-up offensive line doesn't make it better.

Eagles Insider Ed Karcz shared these facts on Wentz's start to the season:

Wentz's passer rating after two games is 64. He has thrown four interceptions already after not throwing his fourth last year until Oct. 20 and he had his first game without a touchdown pass since Nov. 18, 2018. His accuracy has been scattershot as well.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is under no pressure to start Hurts now, but Philadelphia needs playmakers. Hurts could bring that to the offense.

Hold

RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette is coming off a big game, and there could be more to come. We all figured the Ronald Jones talk would die down once Fournette got rolling, and that's exactly what happened last week as Fournette had over 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. The numbers may not look like this every week, and there could be some games where Fournette is not as productive. Still, by the time we get into the fantasy football stretch run, I would want to have Fournette on my team.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

There has been a lot of talk about Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in fantasy football circles. Still, no one is talking about Smith-Schuster. Let's not forget that last August, JuJu was a first-round draft pick in many leagues, Johnson is leading the team in targets and yards, and Claypool is looking like the deep threat that James Washington was supposed to be. Smith-Schuster is a big-time red-zone target, so he will rack up touchdowns this week vs. the Texans. His DraftKings price is $6,600, and that feels like a great value.

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen had a low ADP during fantasy football draft season because of fears that Tyrod Taylor would ruin his fantasy value. However, with Justin Herbert possibly taking over, Allen is a player to hold onto and feel optimistic about moving forward. Through two weeks, Allen leads the Chargers in targets and receptions. He is the WR16 in PPR. Regardless if Herbert is the starter or Tyrod Taylor, Allen should flirt with Wide Receiver No. 1 status this season.

Sell

TE Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers

lt comes as no surprise that I'm selling Jordan Reed. He played very well last week while George Kittle was out. With Kittle expected back this week, it's time to part ways with Reed. Some may think with the injuries the Niners have that Reed will still have a role in the offense, but I would not trust putting him in my starting lineup if Kittle is healthy. WR Deebo Samuel is also set to return soon, so even fewer opportunities will be available in this offense. At this age and given his history, Reed is a risk to exit due to injury at any time. Sell him to a nostalgic fantasy manager.

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 3 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Join our all new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.