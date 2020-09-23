Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide Receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 3 Start 'Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Allen Robinson at Falcons

The inclusion of Robinson in this column would have seemed, well, ridiculous two weeks ago. However, he ranks an awful 50th among wideouts in fantasy points thus far. So consider this your little bit of validation for the week: Robinson should remain in all lineups against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed 262 yards and 46.2 fantasy points per game to wideouts this season, including the sixth-most points to receivers lined out wide.

Start ‘Em

D.K. Metcalf vs. Cowboys

Metcalf burned me last week with that long touchdown catch versus Stephon Gilmore, so we live, and we learn. He's a virtual must start this week, as Seattle hosts a Cowboys defense that's been crushed by receivers lined out wide after two weeks. They've allowed 215 yards, three touchdowns, and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. In a game with an over/under of 55.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, fans should expect a real shootout.

Diontae Johnson vs. Texans

This week’s matchup against Houston isn’t great on paper, but Johnson’s target totals are tough to ignore. After two weeks, only DeAndre Hopkins has more targets among wide receivers. That’s landed him 16th at the position in fantasy points. The folks at DK Sportsbook have the over/under at 45, so there should be big points put on the board in this AFC battle. Johnson, who is sixth in yards after contact, is a fine flex starter.

CeeDee Lamb at Seahawks

Lamb looked great last week, catching six of nine targets for 106 yards in a win over the Falcons. He's got a great matchup next on the slate, as the talented rookie will face a Seahawks defense that's allowed a ridiculous 208 yards and 34.4 fantasy points per game to enemy slot receivers. That's where Lamb has run most of his routes (30 PG) so far this season. Consider this future superstar a solid flex starter across the board.

Corey Davis at Vikings

Davis was a late-round flier at best in many fantasy drafts, but he’s been a nice option after two weeks with A.J. Brown out of action. I’d start him as a flex player this week, as he’ll battle a Vikings defense that’s allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers and the seventh-most points to receivers lined out wide. That’s where Davis has run most of his routes (31.5 PG). The over/under here is 47 as well, so points should be scored.

More Starts

D.J. Chark at Dolphins (TNF)

Tyler Boyd at Eagles

John Brown vs. Rams

DFS Bargains

Week 3 Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

A.J. Green at Eagles

Green has been an absolute target monster this season, ranking tied for third among wideouts in that category. Unfortunately, it hasn’t equated to much success in the stat sheets, as he’s tied for 59th in fantasy points at the position. He’s probably no better than a No. 3 wideout or flex this week, and a risk-reward one at that, as Green will battle the Eagles and top cover cornerback Darius Slay. Fantasy fans should temper expectations this week.

Sit ‘Em

Will Fuller at Steelers

Fuller was a DFS fade for me last week, and he failed to score a single fantasy point while being brought in and out of the game due to an injured hamstring. Next up is a tough matchup in Pittsburgh against a Steelers defense that's considered one of the league's top units. While Fuller could be in line for some garbage-time love from Deshaun Watson, the tough opponent plus questions about his hamstring make Fuller a real gamble.

Robby Anderson at Chargers

Anderson has been better than advertised so far this season, as he ranks fifth in fantasy points among wide receivers thus far. So, while that makes it tough to sit him, this week’s matchup in Los Angeles is anything but favorable. The Chargers and their tough defensive backfield have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to receivers split out wide, which is where Anderson has run most of his routes (24.5 PG). Buyer beware, folks.

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Cardinals

The Lions are expected to get Kenny Golladay back this week, so Matthew Stafford will have his favorite target back in the mix. That could mean fewer targets for Jones, who faces a Cardinals defense that’s surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to enemy receivers lined out wide after two weeks. Arizona also held Jones to just 10 fantasy points in their Week 1 matchup in 2019, so the Cal product could be in for a modest stat line.

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Packers

Sanders was supposed to be a more valuable asset for fans in the absence of Michael Thomas. Instead, he had one catch on three targets and played second fiddle to Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris. While this week's game against Green Bay could be a shootout, it's still tough to trust the veteran when he could be lined up against Jaire Alexander all afternoon. Unless you're desperate for a flex starter, fade Sanders.

More Sits

Darius Slayton vs. 49ers

Henry Ruggs III at Patriots

Mike Williams vs. Panthers

DFS Fades

