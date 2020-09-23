Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 3 Start 'Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Zane Gonzalez vs. Lions

Gonzalez continues to produce for fantasy fans, averaging 10 points over his first two games. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he's a good bet to post another nice line this week, as the Cardinals host the Lions in a game with an over-under of 54.5. Detroit has also allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points per game to kickers since last year.

Start ‘Em

Younghoe Koo vs. Bears

Koo has been a strong asset for fantasy fans this season, scoring a combined 22 points over the first two weeks. He’s in line to post another nice line this week, as the Bears visit the Mercedes-Benz Dome. Their defense has surrendered an average of nine fantasy points per game, including five field-goal conversions, to kickers so far this season.

Chris Boswell vs. Texans

Boswell hasn’t been all that productive in the stat sheets thus far, as he ranks tied for 18th among kickers after two weeks. He’s still a nice streamer for fantasy fans due to a favorable matchup against the Texans. Houston's defense has surrendered an average of 12.5 fantasy points per game to kickers, tied for the most in the league.

More Starts

Jason Myers vs. Cowboys

Michael Badgley vs. Panthers

Sleepers

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Jets

Brandon McManus vs. Buccaneers

Week 3 Sit 'Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Ka’imi Fairbairn at Steelers

Fairbairn had a solid line last week, scoring 10 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. However, this week’s matchup against the Steelers makes him a fade in fantasy leagues. Pittsburgh’s defense has been tough on enemy kickers, allowing an average of 6.5 points to the position since last year and a mere 5.5 points in their first two 2020 games.

Sit ‘Em

Dan Bailey vs. Titans

Bailey posted a three-point stinker last week, and he’s scored just seven combined points on the season. His downward statistical trend figures to continue against the Titans, who have allowed just one field-goal conversion in their first two games. Furthermore, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than six points to the position since last year.

Ryan Succop at Broncos

Succop produced a ho-hum seven-point performance last week in a win over the Panthers, and he’s averaged just six points over his first two games. I’d fade the veteran this week, as a matchup against the Broncos isn't great on paper. Kickers have put up just two field-goal conversions for an average of five points per game against them after two weeks.

More Sits

Josh Lambo vs. Dolphins (TNF)

Graham Gano vs. 49ers

Busts

Mason Crosby at Saints (SNF)

Daniel Carlson at Patriots

