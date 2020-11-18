SI.com
FANTASY
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.
Author:
Publish date:

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins D/ST has put up just 12 combined fantasy points in its last two games, but it has a smash spot this week in Denver. The Broncos could be without Drew Lock, leaving Brett Rypien as the next in line at quarterback. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points (10.3 PPG) against Denver this season, so Miami should produce a strong stat line.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 11 rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Rams (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Bucs defense hasn’t put up more than seven fantasy points in a game since Week 6, but it’s certainly worth a look when Jared Goff and the Rams come to Tampa Bay. Over the last four weeks, opposing defenses have averaged the second-most fantasy points versus the turnover-prone Goff and his offense. Look for the Bucs to produce.

Chargers D/ST vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Let’s be honest, folks! The Chargers D/ST has not been a reliable fantasy option this season. However, any defense is worth streaming against Joe Flacco and the Jets. New York has allowed 26 sacks, 91 QB pressures, and averaged a league-low 13.4 points per game this season. Defenses have also scored the second-most points (tied) against New York.

More Starts

  • Steelers D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Vikings D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

  • Football Team vs. Bengals (DraftKings: $2,900)
  • Lions D/ST at Panthers (DraftKings: $2,700)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Raiders D/ST vs. Chiefs (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Raiders defense went off last week, scoring 16 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Broncos. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as an upcoming tilt with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is anything but favorable. Enemy defenses have averaged the third-fewest fantasy points (2.2 PPG) against K.C., who ranks second in points per game (31.8 PPG).

Sit ‘Em

Packers D/ST at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): The Packers were a popular streamer last week, but it didn’t live up to expectations with just six points against the Jags. This week, they’ll face a Colts offense that’s allowed the fewest sacks, the third-fewest QB pressures, and has committed the sixth-fewest giveaways on the season. In what could turn into a shootout at Lucas Oil Stadium, I’d fade Green Bay.

Jaguars D/ST vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars put up a shockingly good 11 fantasy points against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week, but I wouldn't bank on a repeat performance when the Steelers visit Duval County. Their offense has been hitting on all cylinders lately, averaging 30 points over its last two games. Defenses have also averaged the fewest fantasy points against Pittsburgh in 2020.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

  • Seahawks D/ST vs. Cardinals (TNF 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)
  • Saints D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

  • Saints D/ST vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $3,200)
  • Colts D/ST vs. Packers (DraftKings: $3,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

chris-carson-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

Vikings Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Lions D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

ben-roethlisberger-pittsburgh-steelers-last-unbeaten-team
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Cowboys Greg Zuerlein Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Fantasy Football: Hayden Hurst
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Dolphins Jerome Baker Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 11 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

jaret patterson buffalo football
Play
College Football

Buffalo's Patterson Rushes for School-Record in Win Over Bowling Green

Buffalo's Jaret Patterson broke a school record (again) on Tuesday as he rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns in win over Bowling Green.