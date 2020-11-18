Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins D/ST has put up just 12 combined fantasy points in its last two games, but it has a smash spot this week in Denver. The Broncos could be without Drew Lock, leaving Brett Rypien as the next in line at quarterback. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points (10.3 PPG) against Denver this season, so Miami should produce a strong stat line.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 11 rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Rams (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Bucs defense hasn’t put up more than seven fantasy points in a game since Week 6, but it’s certainly worth a look when Jared Goff and the Rams come to Tampa Bay. Over the last four weeks, opposing defenses have averaged the second-most fantasy points versus the turnover-prone Goff and his offense. Look for the Bucs to produce.

Chargers D/ST vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Let’s be honest, folks! The Chargers D/ST has not been a reliable fantasy option this season. However, any defense is worth streaming against Joe Flacco and the Jets. New York has allowed 26 sacks, 91 QB pressures, and averaged a league-low 13.4 points per game this season. Defenses have also scored the second-most points (tied) against New York.

More Starts

Steelers D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Vikings D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Football Team vs. Bengals (DraftKings: $2,900)

Lions D/ST at Panthers (DraftKings: $2,700)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Raiders D/ST vs. Chiefs (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Raiders defense went off last week, scoring 16 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Broncos. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as an upcoming tilt with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is anything but favorable. Enemy defenses have averaged the third-fewest fantasy points (2.2 PPG) against K.C., who ranks second in points per game (31.8 PPG).

Sit ‘Em

Packers D/ST at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): The Packers were a popular streamer last week, but it didn’t live up to expectations with just six points against the Jags. This week, they’ll face a Colts offense that’s allowed the fewest sacks, the third-fewest QB pressures, and has committed the sixth-fewest giveaways on the season. In what could turn into a shootout at Lucas Oil Stadium, I’d fade Green Bay.

Jaguars D/ST vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars put up a shockingly good 11 fantasy points against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week, but I wouldn't bank on a repeat performance when the Steelers visit Duval County. Their offense has been hitting on all cylinders lately, averaging 30 points over its last two games. Defenses have also averaged the fewest fantasy points against Pittsburgh in 2020.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Seahawks D/ST vs. Cardinals (TNF 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

Saints D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Saints D/ST vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $3,200)

Colts D/ST vs. Packers (DraftKings: $3,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!