Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

Justin Jefferson vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Jefferson put up a huge game against a tough Chicago defense last week, posting 135 yards on 10 targets. While the rookie can be inconsistent in Minnesota's run-based attack, his high ceiling does make him an attractive weekly starter, especially when the matchup is right. That's the case this week, as the Cowboys come to town. Their defense has been shredded by wideouts, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Diontae Johnson at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson went bananas last week, catching six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. His production continues to be solid (when he's healthy), and D.J. should remain in all fantasy lineups when the Steelers travel to Jacksonville. Their defense has struggled in all aspects, including against receivers lined out. A total of seven have put up 14-plus fantasy points against them. I'd start Johnson, Chase Claypool, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Christian Kirk at Seahawks (TNF 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX): Kirk put up a bit of a stinker last week, but he had scored five touchdowns in his previous three games and is in line for another big performance on Thursday night. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than Seattle, and receivers lined out wide have put up an average of more than 35 points per game against them. In what could be an absolute barnburner, Kirk should be in most fantasy lineups.

Amari Cooper at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Cooper’s numbers haven’t been all that great since the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott, but the expected return of Andy Dalton and a matchup in Minnesota makes him a startable option this week. The Vikings have struggled against receivers lined out wide, as the position has put up the sixth-most fantasy points. Game script could be in Cooper’s favor this week as well, so I’d fire him up as a No. 2 wide receiver or flex starter in this NFC battle.

Brandin Cooks vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You've all been waiting for the Cooks revenge game, right? Before the weather in Cleveland ruined his hot streak, the veteran had posted 17-plus points in three of his previous four games. Cooks has also seen at least eight targets in five straight games, so the volume looks good even against a tough New England pass defense. With the Patriots looking to stop playmaker Will Fuller, I like Cooks as a No. 3 wideout or flex starter this week.

More Starts

Terry McLaurin vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DeVante Parker at Broncos (4:05pm ET, CBS)

Jakobi Meyers at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Jamison Crowder at Chargers (DraftKings: $6,100)

Amari Cooper at Vikings (DraftKings: $5,400)

Jakobi Meyers at Texans (DraftKings: $4,900)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Jerry Jeudy vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy is seeing plenty of targets in recent weeks, but Drew Lock has been inaccurate at times, and the Broncos might have to start Brett Rypien because Lock has injured ribs. Regardless, the rookie is a tough sell for me this week against the Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard. Miami has allowed just four touchdowns to wide receivers lined out wide, and it's held down the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Woods, and Tyler Lockett in 2020.

Sit ‘Em

D.J. Moore vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Moore is a tough player to sit, especially after his big bounce-back performance in Week 10. However, the potential loss of Teddy Bridgewater makes the Maryland product a risk. P.J. Walker, a former XFL quarterback who has thrown eight passes in the NFL, would get the start if Bridgewater is unavailable. The Lions have also allowed just seven touchdown catches to enemy wide receivers, so Moore could be in for a difficult afternoon.

Corey Davis at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis had been quietly consistent in the stat sheets, scoring double digits in all but one game this season. However, his ceiling could be a bit low when the Titans head to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Their defense has been tough on receivers lined out wide, as the position has scored just two touchdowns and has averaged the second-fewest fantasy points. While A.J. Brown is an obvious must-start regardless, I'd be fading Davis here.

T.Y. Hilton vs. Packers (4:25 p.m., FOX): The days of Hilton being a legitimate fantasy option have ended. He’s fallen behind Michael Pittman Jr. in the fantasy pecking order among Colts wideouts, and his longest catch (28 yards) shows that he’s not the field stretcher he was in the past. Hilton also has a tough matchup this week, as the Packers should get cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King back from injuries. For now, Pittman is the Colts wideout to own (and start) in fantasy.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Kenny Rogers once sang, "You gotta know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em.” And after two huge performances from MVS, I think it’s time to fold ‘em. The Packers have taken Allen Lazard off injured reserve this week, and the matchup against the Colts is bad regardless. Their defense has allowed just eight touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to enemy wideouts, so Valdes-Scantling could disappoint.

More Sits

Travis Fulgham at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jarvis Landry vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

A.J. Green at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Robby Anderson vs. Lions (DraftKings: $6,000)

Marquise Brown vs. Titans (DraftKings: $5,800)

Jarvis Landry vs. Eagles (DraftKings: $5,500)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!