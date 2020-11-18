Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

Greg Zuerlein at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Zuerlein has produced some strong totals in recent weeks, scoring a combined 24 fantasy points in two games before the Cowboys bye. He’s in a good spot to find success this week too, as he faces a Vikings team that’s allowed an average of more than 15 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers on its home field, including an 18-point and a 25-point performance.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Jason Sanders at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders has scored a combined 27 fantasy points over his last two games, and he’s put up at least 13 points in four of his last six. I like him to produce another nice line this week, as the Broncos have given up 22 field goals and the second-most fantasy points (10.7 PPG) to the position. Sanders is still a free agent in a lot of leagues, so grab him and start him.

Michael Badgley vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Badgley had a fantasy stinker in the stat sheets last week, putting up just three points in a loss to the Dolphins. He’s in a great spot to rebound though, as a favorable matchup against the Jets is next on the schedule. The hapless Men in Green have been very generous to kickers, allowing 19 field goals and the third-most fantasy points (10.4 PPG) this season.

More Starts

Zane Gonzalez at Seahawks (TNF 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

Matt Prater at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sleepers

Chris Boswell at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Bailey vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Stephen Gostkowski at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gostkowski's totals have taken a nosedive, as he's failed to score more than seven points in a game since Week 7. That trend is likely to continue this week, as the Titans face a Ravens defense that's been tough on kickers. No team in the league has allowed fewer points (3.9 PPG) to the position this season. I'd fade Gostkowski this weekend.

Sit ‘Em

Brandon McManus vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): McManus has averaged a solid 9.1 fantasy points this season, but nearly half of his points have come in just two games. He's a fade for me this week, as the Dolphins have been one of the league's stingiest teams against kickers. Only one kicker (Jason Myers) has scored more than seven fantasy points against them this season.

Joey Slye vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Slye had a hot start to the season, but his totals have dipped in recent weeks. He's had seven or fewer points in each of his last four games. That trend could continue if the offense is without Teddy Bridgewater, who could be out with an injured knee. The Lions have also been tough on kickers, allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position in 2020.

More Sits

Randy Bullock at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jake Elliott at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Mason Crosby at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Ryan Succop vs. Rams (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

