Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

We have arrived at Week 11 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 11 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is right around the corner! I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too! We have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL) D'Andre Swift, DET (at CAR) - Six different opposing running backs have produced more than 22 fantasy points against the Panthers this season.

Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. KC) Derrick Henry, TEN (at BAL) Miles Sanders, PHI (at CLE) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PHI) James Conner, PIT (at JAC) Mike Davis, CAR (vs. DET) - Davis has a nice matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in 2020.

Aaron Jones, GB (at IND) James Robinson, JAC (vs. PIT) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. PHI) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. CIN) - Cincinnati has allowed seven performances of 14-plus fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Giovani Bernard, CIN (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at LV) Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. NYJ) Kenyan Drake, ARI (at SEA) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. GB) - The Packers defense has allowed the second-most points to running backs, including 154.2 total yards per game.

Duke Johnson, HOU (vs. NE) Damien Harris, NE (at HOU) - Harris faces a Texans defense that has allowed 11 total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to running backs.

Todd Gurley, ATL (at NO) - No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (15.7 PPG) to visiting running backs this season than the Saints.

Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. MIA) - Gordon failed to score more than 10.7 fantasy points in each of his last three games, and Phillip Lindsay looms.

Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at DEN) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. CIN) - Cincinnati has allowed seven performances of 14-plus fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Rex Burkhead, NE (at NOU) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at SEA) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. LAR) - The Rams have allowed five touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. LAR) - The Rams have allowed five touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. GB) - The Packers defense has allowed the second-most points to running backs, including 154.2 total yards per game.

Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. ARI) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at TB) - The Bucs defense has held the likes of Aaron Jones, Mike Davis, Melvin Gordon and Josh Jacobs to fewer than 14 points.

J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. TEN) - Dobbins led Ravens backs in snaps (29) last week, but saw six touches and had a smaller share than Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards. Jordan Wilkins, IND (vs. GB) - The Packers defense has allowed the second-most points to running backs, including 154.2 total yards per game. La'Mical Perine, NYJ (at LAC) Jamaal Williams, GB (at IND) Le'Veon Bell, KC (at LV) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. NYJ) Malcolm Brown , LAR (at TB) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. TEN) Alex Collins, SEA (vs. ARI) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. MIA) Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN) Latavius Murray, NO (vs. ATL) Matt Breida, MIA (at DEN) Devontae Booker, LV (vs. KC) Brian Hill, ATL (at NO) Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. TEN) James White, NE (at HOU) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. ARI) Frank Gore, NYJ (at LAC) Boston Scott, PHI (at CLE) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DAL) Cam Akers, LAR (at TB) Adrian Peterson, DET (at CAR) Samaje Perine, CIN (at WAS) Jalen Richard, LV (vs. KC) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at JAC) Dare Ogunbowale, JAC (vs. PIT) Rodney Smith, CAR (vs. DET)