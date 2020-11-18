Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

Hayden Hurst at Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Hurst has been one of the most reliable tight ends in fantasy football in recent weeks, as he's scored 10-plus points in each of his last four games. I'd keep him active this week too, as the veteran faces a Saints defense that's struggled against tight ends. In fact, the position has put up an average of nearly 15 fantasy points per game, and six players have scored 10-plus points. That includes an 11.2-point stat line from Jordan Reed last week.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Austin Hooper vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Hooper didn't do much last week, as Cleveland's weather killed any hopes of big numbers from the passing games. The forecast isn't' calling for any harsh conditions so far this week, so I'm still in on Hooper. I'm projecting him to see a bigger target share down the stretch, and a matchup against the Eagles is favorable. Their defense has surrendered six scores, and the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, so Hooper is in a smash spot.

Dallas Goedert at Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Goedert was a disappointment in his first game after the Eagles bye week, but he was targeted six times and ran more routes than Richard Rodgers. I’d continue to lean on the veteran this week, as the Eagles face a Browns defense that’s been generous to tight ends. In fact, they’ve given up 10-plus fantasy points to the position six times, including 10.1 points to Pharaoh Brown a week ago. I’d keep the faith in Goedert, at least for this week.

Hunter Henry vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry got off the schneid last week, finding the end zone in a loss to the Dolphins. While he’s been unreliable, I’d stick with Henry again based on a great matchup against the Jets. Their defense has been generous to tight ends, allowing five players at the position to score 10-plus fantasy points. That includes 24 points to Jordan Reed and 14-plus points to Adam Shaheen and Mo Alie-Cox. Consider Henry a top-10 fantasy option this week.

More Starts

T.J. Hockenson at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Eric Ebron at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Logan Thomas vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Robert Tonyan at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Tonyan hasn’t been much “Funyan” to start in fantasy leagues lately, as he’s failed to score more than 6.3 fantasy points in four of his last five games. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling tearing up the stat sheets, Tonyan has seen four or fewer targets in four of his last five games. He also has a tough matchup against the Colts, who have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points (and no touchdowns) to tight ends.

Sit ‘Em

Jonnu Smith at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith has scored a touchdown in two straight games and is tough to sit at a thin position, but I would temper expectations when the Titans visit Baltimore. He’s seen just eight targets in his last two games, and one of his touchdowns came on a run. That won’t happen often. The Ravens haven’t allowed more than 14.8 points to a tight end, and just four have put up more than 10.3 points. Smith could be in for a stinker in this important AFC clash.

Trey Burton vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Burton had been a “thing” in fantasy for a few weeks, but he’s fallen off the radar with just seven combined points since Week 9. He doesn’t figure to see an increase in production this week either, as the Colts host a Packers team that’s been tough on tight ends. Aside from future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski’s 18.8 points in Week 6, no tight end has scored more than 10.2 fantasy points against Green Bay. I’d keep Burton on the fantasy sidelines.

Tyler Higbee at Buccaneers (MNF 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN): Higbee is coming off his best fantasy performance since Week 2, and he scored a modest nine points in a win over the Seahawks. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week, as he's averaged just 4.3 targets over his last six games as the Rams have gone to more of a run-based offense. In fact, L.A. is 24th in the league in pass percentage. The Bucs defense hasn’t been great against tight ends, but Higbee’s usage makes him a risk.

More Sits

Mike Gesicki at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Darren Fells vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tyler Eifert vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

