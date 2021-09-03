Fantasy Football Draft Review: Fabiano Celebrity Invitational Gives Back to Charity

The fantasy football draft season is coming to a close, as we’re less than a week away from the start of the NFL’s regular campaign. With many last-minute drafts happening this weekend, let’s take a look at how one of my final fantasy drafts of 2021 went down.

The Fabiano Invitational Celebrity League is a 12-team PPR league that includes some of the best and brightest from the world of sports, television, movies and music. The participants include me, WWE superstars The Miz and Seth Rollins; actors Jeff Garlin, Jerry O'Connell, Eric Dane, Scott Porter and James Roday; Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez from Alice in Chains, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. The league has four flexes (RB/WR/TE), no kickers or DSTs.

Each roster had to fill a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE and the four FLEX spots. The bench includes eight spots, and four additional IR spots are also available.

Thanks to the generous folks at SlingTV, each of the 12 managers will receive $1,000 for their charity of choice. The two teams that reach the finals will receive an additional $2,000, and the eventual winner of the league wins another $5,000 for his charity!

Here is a link to the league on Yahoo. With that out of the way, let's see how the draft broke down and I've provided some notes on interesting decisions.

ROUND 1

1.1. Miz – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

1.2. James Roday – Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

1.3. Seth Rollins – Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

1.4. Kurt Warner – Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

1.5. Michael Fabiano – Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

1.6. Jerry O’Connell – Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

1.7. Jerry Cantrell – Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

1.8. Scott Porter – Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

1.9. Eric Dane – Davante Adams, WR, Packers

1.10. Adam Wainwright – Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

1.11. Mike Inez – Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

1.12. Jeff Garlin – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

There's not much analysis needed, as the first round went mostly chalk. Nine of the first 12 picks were running backs. Adams and Hill remain the two most likely wideouts to be picked in Round 1, and Kelce was the lone tight end off the board. After being more of a second-rounder in offseason mocks, Ekeler is now a first-round lock.

ROUND 2

2.13. Jeff Garlin – Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

2.14. Mike Inez – Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

2.15. Adam Wainwright – Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

2.16. Eric Dane – Antonio Gibson, RB, Football Team

2.17. Scott Porter – Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

2.18. Jerry Cantrell – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

2.19. Jerry O’Connell – DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

2.20. Michael Fabiano – Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

2.21. Kurt Warner – Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

2.22. Seth Rollins – DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

2.23. James Roday – A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

2.24. Miz – Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Six of the 12 players selected in this round were runners. That includes Barkley, who is now being picked in Round 2 in many drafts due to questions about his status for the start of the season. The rest of the round, like the first, went chalk. Diggs and Ridley led the way at wideout, and Warner took Waller as the second tight end off the board.

ROUND 3

3.25. Miz – Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

3.26. James Roday – Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

3.27 Seth Rollins – George Kittle, TE, 49ers

3.28. Kurt Warner – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3.29. Michael Fabiano – Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

3.30. Jerry O’Connell – James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

3.31. Jerry Cantrell – Terry McLaurin, WR, Football Team

3.32. Scott Porter – David Montgomery, RB, Bears

3.33. Eric Dane – Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

3.34. Adam Wainwright – Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

3.35. Mike Inez – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

3.36. Jeff Garlin – Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Rollins took noted WWE fan Kittle as his No. 1 tight end. Kittle has also told the media that Rollins is his favorite wrestler. Coincidence? With the top spot on the depth chart in Jacksonville now his alone, Robinson is a second or third-round pick in most drafts. Edwards, the new starting running back in Baltimore with J.K. Dobbins out for the season, went in this round as well. The round ended with a pair of elite quarterbacks, Mahomes and Allen, who went to the defending champ Inez and Garlin, respectively.

ROUND 4

4.37. Jeff Garlin – D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

4.38. Mike Inez – Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

4.39. Adam Wainwright – D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

4.40. Eric Dane – Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

4.41. Scott Porter – Robert Woods, WR, Rams

4.42. Jerry Cantrell – Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

4.43. Jerry O’Connell – Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

4.44. Michael Fabiano – Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

4.45. Kurt Warner—Julio Jones, WR, Titans

4.46. Seth Rollins – Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

4.47. James Roday – Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

4.48. Miz – Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

Six wideouts came off the board in this round, including Moore, Woods, Kupp and Cooper. Jones, a former first-rounder, is now being picked in the fourth after his trade to the Titans. Murray was the third quarterback off the board, followed closely by Jackson six spots later. Pitts was the fourth tight end selected as Roday grabbed him. If you want the rookie on your 2021 roster, you can’t wait much longer than this round.

ROUND 5

5.49. Miz – Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

5.50. James Roday – Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

5.51. Seth Rollins – Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

5.52. Kurt Warner – Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

5.53. Michael Fabiano – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

5.54. Jerry O’Connell – Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

5.55. Jerry Cantrell – Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

5.56. Scott Porter – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

5.57. Eric Dane – Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

5.58. Adam Wainwright – Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

5.59. Mike Inez – Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns

5.60. Jeff Garlin – Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Williams continues to be selected ahead of Melvin Gordon among Denver's running backs, as Miz grabbed him at the top of the round. Harris' stock is rising after the trade that sent Sony Michel to the Rams, leaving him as the top running back for the Patriots. Jeudy and Higgins also continue to see their value rise in drafts, being selected ahead of Courtland Sutton and Ja’Marr Chase on their respective teams.

ROUND 6

6.61. Jeff Garlin – Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

6.62. Mike Inez – Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

6.63. Adam Wainwright – Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

6.64. Eric Dane – Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers

6.65. Scott Porter – T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

6.66. Jerry Cantrell – Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

6.67. Jerry O’Connell – Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

6.68. Michael Fabiano – Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

6.69. Kurt Warner—Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

6.70. Seth Rollins – Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

6.71. James Roday – Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers

6.72. Miz – Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers

Six more running backs came off the board in this round, including both Niners runners. This was the first draft in a while where I've seen Mostert selected ahead of Sermon. The Rams backfield looks like it could be a committee between Henderson and Michel, but I begrudgingly landed the former as a flex starter. We saw a slight run on the quarterback position as Wilson, Herbert, and Rodgers came off the board.

ROUND 7

7.73. Miz – Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears

7.74. James Roday – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

7.75. Seth Rollins – Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

7.76. Kurt Warner – Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers

7.77. Michael Fabiano – Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

7.78. Jerry O’Connell – Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants

7.79. Jerry Cantrell – Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

7.80. Scott Porter – JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

7.81. Eric Dane – Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jaguars

7.82. Adam Wainwright – Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers

7.83. Mike Inez – Logan Thomas, TE, Football Team

7.84. Jeff Garlin – Michael Carter, RB, Jets

Mooney’s value continues to skyrocket as a potential fantasy sleeper, and it shows here being picked in Round 7. Another sleeper wideout, Shenault, continues his rise up the ranks. Chase was the second Bengals wide receiver off the board, followed closely by Boyd just five picks later. I feel like I got a steal with Prescott, who fell to the No. 77 overall selection. Smith-Schuster was the third Steelers wideout to be selected.

ROUND 8

8.85. Jeff Garlin – Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

8.86. Mike Inez – Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

8.87. Adam Wainwright – Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

8.88. Eric Dane – Noah Fant, TE, Broncos

8.89. Scott Porter – Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

8.90. Jerry Cantrell – Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

8.91. Jerry O’Connell – Corey Davis, WR, Jets

8.92. Michael Fabiano – Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

8.93. Kurt Warner—Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

8.94. Seth Rollins – A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

8.95. James Roday – James Conner, RB, Cardinals

8.96. Miz – Justin Fields, QB, Bears

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Three quarterbacks were selected in this round, including players with upside like Hurts and Fields. The Bears rookie was the first quarterback the Miz selected. Two Broncos pass catchers, Sutton and Fant, came off the board and could be good values. Goedert’s stock has fallen with Zach Ertz remaining in Philadelphia, but he’s still in the mix as a mid to low No. 1 fantasy tight end. Davis could be a nice bargain for O’Connell.

ROUND 9

9.97. Miz – DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

9.98. James Roday – Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

9.99. Seth Rollins – Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers

9.100. Kurt Warner – Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

9.101. Michael Fabiano – Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

9.102. Jerry O’Connell – Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins

9.103. Jerry Cantrell – Kenyan Drake, RB, Raiders

9.104. Scott Porter – Sony Michel, RB, Rams

9.105. Eric Dane – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

9.106. Adam Wainwright – David Johnson, RB, Texans

9.107. Mike Inez – D.J. Chark, Jr., WR, Jaguars

9.108. Jeff Garlin – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

Two of the top three rookie wide receivers, Smith and Waddle, were taken in this round. Cooks and Pittman Jr. could be nice values for Roday and Dane. I have a ton of shares of Williams, who I think could have standalone flex value in Detroit even with Swift ahead of him on the depth chart. Michel went three rounds behind Henderson, making him the potential bargain out of the backfield duo in Los Angeles.

ROUND 10

10.109. Jeff Garlin – Latavius Murray, RB, Saints

10.110. Mike Inez – Zack Moss, RB, Bills

10.111. Adam Wainwright – Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

10.112. Eric Dane – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

10.113. Scott Porter – Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

10.114. Jerry Cantrell – Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots

10.115. Jerry O’Connell – Will Fuller, WR, Dolphins

10.116. Michael Fabiano -- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

10.117. Kurt Warner – Phillip Lindsay, RB, Texans

10.118. Seth Rollins – Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

10.119. James Roday – Marquez Callaway, WR, Saints

10.120. Miz – Gerald Everett, TE, Seahawks

Thomas fell into Round 10 in this draft, at which point I couldn’t resist him as an add and stash option. He’ll be on my PUP/I-R spot until his return from ankle surgery. Tannehill continues to be a bargain in drafts at the quarterback spot. Moss went eight spots ahead of his teammate, Singletary, in what appears to be a backfield committee. Fuller, a No. 1 wideout for the Texans last season, fell all the way down to No. 115.

ROUND 11

11.121. Miz – Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

11.122. James Roday – James White, RB, Patriots

11.123. Seth Rollins – Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

11.124. Kurt Warner – J.D. McKissic, RB, Football Team

11.125. Michael Fabiano – Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

11.126. Jerry O’Connell – Curtis Samuel, WR, Football Team

11.127. Jerry Cantrell – Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

11.128. Scott Porter – Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

11.129. Eric Dane – Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs

11.130. Adam Wainwright – Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

11.131. Mike Inez – Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

11.132. Jeff Garlin – Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

This round saw two potential bargains—Meyers, whose stock is rising with Mac Jones under center in New England, and Lance. The 49ers rookie is a great selection at this point in drafts because of his potential to be a second-half league winner. Brady, even at 44 years old, was also a terrific value selection for Cantrell.

ROUND 12

12.133. Jeff Garlin – Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

12.134. Mike Inez – Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

12.135. Adam Wainwright – Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

12.136. Eric Dane – Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

12.137. Scott Porter – Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

12.138. Jerry Cantrell – Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals

12.139. Jerry O’Connell – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

12.140. Michael Fabiano – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

12.141. Kurt Warner—Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles

12.142. Seth Rollins – Marvin Jones, Jr., WR, Jaguars

12.143. James Roday – Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

12.144. Miz – Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Football Team

Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

This was a big round for backup fantasy quarterbacks, as Ryan, Lawrence, Tua, Wilson and Fitzpatrick all came off the board. Jones could be a steal for Rollins, as he could be the top wideout in the Jacksonville pass attack. Ertz could be a bargain too, as Warner grabbed him as a No. 2 tight end. Moore could be a nice sleeper pick for Porter.

ROUND 13

13.145. Miz – Austin Hooper, TE, Browns

13.146. James Roday – Tevin Coleman, RB, Jets

13.147. Seth Rollins – DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

13.148. Kurt Warner – Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams

13.149. Michael Fabiano – Darrynton Evans, RB, Titans

13.150. Jerry O’Connell – Cole Beasley, WR, Bills

13.151. Jerry Cantrell – Russell Gage, WR, Falcons

13.152. Scott Porter – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders

13.153. Eric Dane – Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles

13.154. Adam Wainwright – Carlos Hyde, RB, Jaguars

13.155. Mike Inez – Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

13.156. Jeff Garlin – Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

Welcome to the dart-throwing portion of the draft, as our managers were looking for any kind of potential values. Beasley, Gage, and Ruggs III could fit the bill for the trio of O'Connell, Cantrell and Porter. I also like Garlin's selection of Winston at this point.

ROUND 14

14.157. Jeff Garlin – Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

14.158. Mike Inez – Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

14.159. Adam Wainwright – Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Bills

14.160. Eric Dane – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Panthers

14.161. Scott Porter – Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

14.162. Jerry Cantrell – Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

14.163. Jerry O’Connell – Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets

14.164. Michael Fabiano – Jared Cook, TE, Chargers

14.165. Kurt Warner – A.J. Green, WR, Cardinals

14.166. Seth Rollins – Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings

14.167. James Roday – Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

14.168. Miz – Evan Engram, TE, Giants

The best value in this round is Moore, who might not put up big numbers consistently but is certainly an upside selection at this point in the draft. He's an electric playmaker. Engram slid in the draft after suffering a calf injury in the preseason, but he could be a value for the Miz if he misses little or no time due to the ailment.

ROUND 15

15.169. Miz – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

15.170. James Roday – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

15.171. Seth Rollins – Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

15.172. Kurt Warner – Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

15.173. Michael Fabiano – Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals

15.174. Jerry O’Connell – Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers

15.175. Jerry Cantrell – Ty’Son Williams, RB, Ravens

15.176. Scott Porter – Ty Johnson, RB, Jets

15.177. Eric Dane – Tony Jones Jr., RB, Saints

15.178. Adam Wainwright – T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

15.179. Mike Inez – Nelson Agholor, WR, Patriots

15.180. Jeff Garlin – Blake Jarwin, TE, Cowboys

ROUND 16

16.181. Jeff Garlin – Anthony Firsker, TE, Titans

16.182. Mike Inez – Tyrell Williams, WR, Lions

16.183. Adam Wainwright – Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Saints

16.184. Eric Dane – Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

16.185. Scott Porter – Bryan Edwards, WR, Raiders

16.186. Jerry Cantrell – Darrel Williams, RB, Chiefs

16.187. Jerry O’Connell – Boston Scott, RB, Eagles

16.188. Michael Fabiano – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers

16.189. Kurt Warner – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

16.190. Seth Rollins – Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

16.191. James Roday – Parris Campbell, WR, Colts

16.192. Miz – Adam Trautman, TE, Saints

ROUND 17

17.193. Miz – Sammy Watkins, WR, Ravens

17.194. James Roday – Dan Arnold, TE, Panthers

17.195. Seth Rollins – Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

17.196. Kurt Warner – Wayne Gallman, RB, Falcons

17.197. Michael Fabiano – Nico Collins, WR, Texans

17.198. Jerry O’Connell – Cordarelle Patterson, RB, Falcons

17.199. Jerry Cantrell – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

17.200. Scott Porter – Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills

17.201. Eric Dane – DeSean Jackson, WR, Rams

17.202. Adam Wainwright – Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

17.203. Mike Inez – Damien Williams, RB, Bears

17.204. Jeff Garlin – John Brown, WR, free agent

ROUND 18

18.205. Jeff Garlin – Benny Snell, Jr., RB, Steelers

18.206. Mike Inez – Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals

18.207. Adam Wainwright – Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

18.208. Eric Dane – Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs

18.209. Scott Porter – Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Broncos

18.210. Jerry Cantrell – Salvon Ahmed, RB, Dolphins

18.211. Jerry O’Connell – Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

18.212. Michael Fabiano – Hayden Hurst, TE, Falcons

18.213. Kurt Warner—Darius Slayton, WR, Giants

18.214. Seth Rollins – Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

18.215. James Roday – Carson Wentz, QB, Colts

18.216. Miz – Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns

