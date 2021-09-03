Fantasy Football Draft Review: Fabiano Celebrity Invitational Gives Back to Charity
The fantasy football draft season is coming to a close, as we’re less than a week away from the start of the NFL’s regular campaign. With many last-minute drafts happening this weekend, let’s take a look at how one of my final fantasy drafts of 2021 went down.
The Fabiano Invitational Celebrity League is a 12-team PPR league that includes some of the best and brightest from the world of sports, television, movies and music. The participants include me, WWE superstars The Miz and Seth Rollins; actors Jeff Garlin, Jerry O'Connell, Eric Dane, Scott Porter and James Roday; Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez from Alice in Chains, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. The league has four flexes (RB/WR/TE), no kickers or DSTs.
Each roster had to fill a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE and the four FLEX spots. The bench includes eight spots, and four additional IR spots are also available.
Thanks to the generous folks at SlingTV, each of the 12 managers will receive $1,000 for their charity of choice. The two teams that reach the finals will receive an additional $2,000, and the eventual winner of the league wins another $5,000 for his charity!
Here is a link to the league on Yahoo. With that out of the way, let's see how the draft broke down and I've provided some notes on interesting decisions.
ROUND 1
- 1.1. Miz – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
- 1.2. James Roday – Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
- 1.3. Seth Rollins – Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
- 1.4. Kurt Warner – Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
- 1.5. Michael Fabiano – Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
- 1.6. Jerry O’Connell – Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
- 1.7. Jerry Cantrell – Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
- 1.8. Scott Porter – Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers
- 1.9. Eric Dane – Davante Adams, WR, Packers
- 1.10. Adam Wainwright – Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
- 1.11. Mike Inez – Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
- 1.12. Jeff Garlin – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
There's not much analysis needed, as the first round went mostly chalk. Nine of the first 12 picks were running backs. Adams and Hill remain the two most likely wideouts to be picked in Round 1, and Kelce was the lone tight end off the board. After being more of a second-rounder in offseason mocks, Ekeler is now a first-round lock.
ROUND 2
- 2.13. Jeff Garlin – Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills
- 2.14. Mike Inez – Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
- 2.15. Adam Wainwright – Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
- 2.16. Eric Dane – Antonio Gibson, RB, Football Team
- 2.17. Scott Porter – Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
- 2.18. Jerry Cantrell – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs
- 2.19. Jerry O’Connell – DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals
- 2.20. Michael Fabiano – Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
- 2.21. Kurt Warner – Darren Waller, TE, Raiders
- 2.22. Seth Rollins – DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
- 2.23. James Roday – A.J. Brown, WR, Titans
- 2.24. Miz – Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
Six of the 12 players selected in this round were runners. That includes Barkley, who is now being picked in Round 2 in many drafts due to questions about his status for the start of the season. The rest of the round, like the first, went chalk. Diggs and Ridley led the way at wideout, and Warner took Waller as the second tight end off the board.
ROUND 3
- 3.25. Miz – Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks
- 3.26. James Roday – Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
- 3.27 Seth Rollins – George Kittle, TE, 49ers
- 3.28. Kurt Warner – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
- 3.29. Michael Fabiano – Allen Robinson, WR, Bears
- 3.30. Jerry O’Connell – James Robinson, RB, Jaguars
- 3.31. Jerry Cantrell – Terry McLaurin, WR, Football Team
- 3.32. Scott Porter – David Montgomery, RB, Bears
- 3.33. Eric Dane – Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens
- 3.34. Adam Wainwright – Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
- 3.35. Mike Inez – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
- 3.36. Jeff Garlin – Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Rollins took noted WWE fan Kittle as his No. 1 tight end. Kittle has also told the media that Rollins is his favorite wrestler. Coincidence? With the top spot on the depth chart in Jacksonville now his alone, Robinson is a second or third-round pick in most drafts. Edwards, the new starting running back in Baltimore with J.K. Dobbins out for the season, went in this round as well. The round ended with a pair of elite quarterbacks, Mahomes and Allen, who went to the defending champ Inez and Garlin, respectively.
ROUND 4
- 4.37. Jeff Garlin – D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers
- 4.38. Mike Inez – Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders
- 4.39. Adam Wainwright – D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions
- 4.40. Eric Dane – Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
- 4.41. Scott Porter – Robert Woods, WR, Rams
- 4.42. Jerry Cantrell – Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
- 4.43. Jerry O’Connell – Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles
- 4.44. Michael Fabiano – Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys
- 4.45. Kurt Warner—Julio Jones, WR, Titans
- 4.46. Seth Rollins – Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
- 4.47. James Roday – Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
- 4.48. Miz – Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers
Six wideouts came off the board in this round, including Moore, Woods, Kupp and Cooper. Jones, a former first-rounder, is now being picked in the fourth after his trade to the Titans. Murray was the third quarterback off the board, followed closely by Jackson six spots later. Pitts was the fourth tight end selected as Roday grabbed him. If you want the rookie on your 2021 roster, you can’t wait much longer than this round.
ROUND 5
- 5.49. Miz – Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
- 5.50. James Roday – Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
- 5.51. Seth Rollins – Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
- 5.52. Kurt Warner – Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- 5.53. Michael Fabiano – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
- 5.54. Jerry O’Connell – Mike Davis, RB, Falcons
- 5.55. Jerry Cantrell – Damien Harris, RB, Patriots
- 5.56. Scott Porter – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos
- 5.57. Eric Dane – Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
- 5.58. Adam Wainwright – Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins
- 5.59. Mike Inez – Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns
- 5.60. Jeff Garlin – Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
Williams continues to be selected ahead of Melvin Gordon among Denver's running backs, as Miz grabbed him at the top of the round. Harris' stock is rising after the trade that sent Sony Michel to the Rams, leaving him as the top running back for the Patriots. Jeudy and Higgins also continue to see their value rise in drafts, being selected ahead of Courtland Sutton and Ja’Marr Chase on their respective teams.
ROUND 6
- 6.61. Jeff Garlin – Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos
- 6.62. Mike Inez – Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns
- 6.63. Adam Wainwright – Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
- 6.64. Eric Dane – Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers
- 6.65. Scott Porter – T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions
- 6.66. Jerry Cantrell – Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers
- 6.67. Jerry O’Connell – Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
- 6.68. Michael Fabiano – Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams
- 6.69. Kurt Warner—Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
- 6.70. Seth Rollins – Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals
- 6.71. James Roday – Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers
- 6.72. Miz – Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers
Six more running backs came off the board in this round, including both Niners runners. This was the first draft in a while where I've seen Mostert selected ahead of Sermon. The Rams backfield looks like it could be a committee between Henderson and Michel, but I begrudgingly landed the former as a flex starter. We saw a slight run on the quarterback position as Wilson, Herbert, and Rodgers came off the board.
ROUND 7
- 7.73. Miz – Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears
- 7.74. James Roday – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
- 7.75. Seth Rollins – Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
- 7.76. Kurt Warner – Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers
- 7.77. Michael Fabiano – Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
- 7.78. Jerry O’Connell – Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants
- 7.79. Jerry Cantrell – Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals
- 7.80. Scott Porter – JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
- 7.81. Eric Dane – Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jaguars
- 7.82. Adam Wainwright – Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers
- 7.83. Mike Inez – Logan Thomas, TE, Football Team
- 7.84. Jeff Garlin – Michael Carter, RB, Jets
Mooney’s value continues to skyrocket as a potential fantasy sleeper, and it shows here being picked in Round 7. Another sleeper wideout, Shenault, continues his rise up the ranks. Chase was the second Bengals wide receiver off the board, followed closely by Boyd just five picks later. I feel like I got a steal with Prescott, who fell to the No. 77 overall selection. Smith-Schuster was the third Steelers wideout to be selected.
ROUND 8
- 8.85. Jeff Garlin – Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
- 8.86. Mike Inez – Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers
- 8.87. Adam Wainwright – Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
- 8.88. Eric Dane – Noah Fant, TE, Broncos
- 8.89. Scott Porter – Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers
- 8.90. Jerry Cantrell – Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
- 8.91. Jerry O’Connell – Corey Davis, WR, Jets
- 8.92. Michael Fabiano – Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
- 8.93. Kurt Warner—Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns
- 8.94. Seth Rollins – A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers
- 8.95. James Roday – James Conner, RB, Cardinals
- 8.96. Miz – Justin Fields, QB, Bears
Three quarterbacks were selected in this round, including players with upside like Hurts and Fields. The Bears rookie was the first quarterback the Miz selected. Two Broncos pass catchers, Sutton and Fant, came off the board and could be good values. Goedert’s stock has fallen with Zach Ertz remaining in Philadelphia, but he’s still in the mix as a mid to low No. 1 fantasy tight end. Davis could be a nice bargain for O’Connell.
ROUND 9
- 9.97. Miz – DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
- 9.98. James Roday – Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans
- 9.99. Seth Rollins – Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers
- 9.100. Kurt Warner – Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
- 9.101. Michael Fabiano – Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions
- 9.102. Jerry O’Connell – Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins
- 9.103. Jerry Cantrell – Kenyan Drake, RB, Raiders
- 9.104. Scott Porter – Sony Michel, RB, Rams
- 9.105. Eric Dane – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
- 9.106. Adam Wainwright – David Johnson, RB, Texans
- 9.107. Mike Inez – D.J. Chark, Jr., WR, Jaguars
- 9.108. Jeff Garlin – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
Two of the top three rookie wide receivers, Smith and Waddle, were taken in this round. Cooks and Pittman Jr. could be nice values for Roday and Dane. I have a ton of shares of Williams, who I think could have standalone flex value in Detroit even with Swift ahead of him on the depth chart. Michel went three rounds behind Henderson, making him the potential bargain out of the backfield duo in Los Angeles.
ROUND 10
- 10.109. Jeff Garlin – Latavius Murray, RB, Saints
- 10.110. Mike Inez – Zack Moss, RB, Bills
- 10.111. Adam Wainwright – Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
- 10.112. Eric Dane – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
- 10.113. Scott Porter – Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans
- 10.114. Jerry Cantrell – Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots
- 10.115. Jerry O’Connell – Will Fuller, WR, Dolphins
- 10.116. Michael Fabiano -- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
- 10.117. Kurt Warner – Phillip Lindsay, RB, Texans
- 10.118. Seth Rollins – Devin Singletary, RB, Bills
- 10.119. James Roday – Marquez Callaway, WR, Saints
- 10.120. Miz – Gerald Everett, TE, Seahawks
Thomas fell into Round 10 in this draft, at which point I couldn’t resist him as an add and stash option. He’ll be on my PUP/I-R spot until his return from ankle surgery. Tannehill continues to be a bargain in drafts at the quarterback spot. Moss went eight spots ahead of his teammate, Singletary, in what appears to be a backfield committee. Fuller, a No. 1 wideout for the Texans last season, fell all the way down to No. 115.
ROUND 11
- 11.121. Miz – Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks
- 11.122. James Roday – James White, RB, Patriots
- 11.123. Seth Rollins – Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts
- 11.124. Kurt Warner – J.D. McKissic, RB, Football Team
- 11.125. Michael Fabiano – Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots
- 11.126. Jerry O’Connell – Curtis Samuel, WR, Football Team
- 11.127. Jerry Cantrell – Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers
- 11.128. Scott Porter – Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys
- 11.129. Eric Dane – Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs
- 11.130. Adam Wainwright – Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
- 11.131. Mike Inez – Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
- 11.132. Jeff Garlin – Trey Lance, QB, 49ers
This round saw two potential bargains—Meyers, whose stock is rising with Mac Jones under center in New England, and Lance. The 49ers rookie is a great selection at this point in drafts because of his potential to be a second-half league winner. Brady, even at 44 years old, was also a terrific value selection for Cantrell.
ROUND 12
- 12.133. Jeff Garlin – Cole Kmet, TE, Bears
- 12.134. Mike Inez – Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers
- 12.135. Adam Wainwright – Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens
- 12.136. Eric Dane – Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
- 12.137. Scott Porter – Elijah Moore, WR, Jets
- 12.138. Jerry Cantrell – Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
- 12.139. Jerry O’Connell – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
- 12.140. Michael Fabiano – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
- 12.141. Kurt Warner—Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
- 12.142. Seth Rollins – Marvin Jones, Jr., WR, Jaguars
- 12.143. James Roday – Zach Wilson, QB, Jets
- 12.144. Miz – Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Football Team
This was a big round for backup fantasy quarterbacks, as Ryan, Lawrence, Tua, Wilson and Fitzpatrick all came off the board. Jones could be a steal for Rollins, as he could be the top wideout in the Jacksonville pass attack. Ertz could be a bargain too, as Warner grabbed him as a No. 2 tight end. Moore could be a nice sleeper pick for Porter.
ROUND 13
- 13.145. Miz – Austin Hooper, TE, Browns
- 13.146. James Roday – Tevin Coleman, RB, Jets
- 13.147. Seth Rollins – DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
- 13.148. Kurt Warner – Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams
- 13.149. Michael Fabiano – Darrynton Evans, RB, Titans
- 13.150. Jerry O’Connell – Cole Beasley, WR, Bills
- 13.151. Jerry Cantrell – Russell Gage, WR, Falcons
- 13.152. Scott Porter – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Raiders
- 13.153. Eric Dane – Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles
- 13.154. Adam Wainwright – Carlos Hyde, RB, Jaguars
- 13.155. Mike Inez – Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- 13.156. Jeff Garlin – Jameis Winston, QB, Saints
Welcome to the dart-throwing portion of the draft, as our managers were looking for any kind of potential values. Beasley, Gage, and Ruggs III could fit the bill for the trio of O'Connell, Cantrell and Porter. I also like Garlin's selection of Winston at this point.
ROUND 14
- 14.157. Jeff Garlin – Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
- 14.158. Mike Inez – Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
- 14.159. Adam Wainwright – Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Bills
- 14.160. Eric Dane – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Panthers
- 14.161. Scott Porter – Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings
- 14.162. Jerry Cantrell – Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals
- 14.163. Jerry O’Connell – Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets
- 14.164. Michael Fabiano – Jared Cook, TE, Chargers
- 14.165. Kurt Warner – A.J. Green, WR, Cardinals
- 14.166. Seth Rollins – Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings
- 14.167. James Roday – Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
- 14.168. Miz – Evan Engram, TE, Giants
The best value in this round is Moore, who might not put up big numbers consistently but is certainly an upside selection at this point in the draft. He's an electric playmaker. Engram slid in the draft after suffering a calf injury in the preseason, but he could be a value for the Miz if he misses little or no time due to the ailment.
ROUND 15
- 15.169. Miz – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
- 15.170. James Roday – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles
- 15.171. Seth Rollins – Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
- 15.172. Kurt Warner – Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
- 15.173. Michael Fabiano – Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals
- 15.174. Jerry O’Connell – Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers
- 15.175. Jerry Cantrell – Ty’Son Williams, RB, Ravens
- 15.176. Scott Porter – Ty Johnson, RB, Jets
- 15.177. Eric Dane – Tony Jones Jr., RB, Saints
- 15.178. Adam Wainwright – T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
- 15.179. Mike Inez – Nelson Agholor, WR, Patriots
- 15.180. Jeff Garlin – Blake Jarwin, TE, Cowboys
ROUND 16
- 16.181. Jeff Garlin – Anthony Firsker, TE, Titans
- 16.182. Mike Inez – Tyrell Williams, WR, Lions
- 16.183. Adam Wainwright – Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Saints
- 16.184. Eric Dane – Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
- 16.185. Scott Porter – Bryan Edwards, WR, Raiders
- 16.186. Jerry Cantrell – Darrel Williams, RB, Chiefs
- 16.187. Jerry O’Connell – Boston Scott, RB, Eagles
- 16.188. Michael Fabiano – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers
- 16.189. Kurt Warner – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
- 16.190. Seth Rollins – Marlon Mack, RB, Colts
- 16.191. James Roday – Parris Campbell, WR, Colts
- 16.192. Miz – Adam Trautman, TE, Saints
ROUND 17
- 17.193. Miz – Sammy Watkins, WR, Ravens
- 17.194. James Roday – Dan Arnold, TE, Panthers
- 17.195. Seth Rollins – Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens
- 17.196. Kurt Warner – Wayne Gallman, RB, Falcons
- 17.197. Michael Fabiano – Nico Collins, WR, Texans
- 17.198. Jerry O’Connell – Cordarelle Patterson, RB, Falcons
- 17.199. Jerry Cantrell – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers
- 17.200. Scott Porter – Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills
- 17.201. Eric Dane – DeSean Jackson, WR, Rams
- 17.202. Adam Wainwright – Allen Lazard, WR, Packers
- 17.203. Mike Inez – Damien Williams, RB, Bears
- 17.204. Jeff Garlin – John Brown, WR, free agent
ROUND 18
- 18.205. Jeff Garlin – Benny Snell, Jr., RB, Steelers
- 18.206. Mike Inez – Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals
- 18.207. Adam Wainwright – Dawson Knox, TE, Bills
- 18.208. Eric Dane – Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs
- 18.209. Scott Porter – Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Broncos
- 18.210. Jerry Cantrell – Salvon Ahmed, RB, Dolphins
- 18.211. Jerry O’Connell – Mac Jones, QB, Patriots
- 18.212. Michael Fabiano – Hayden Hurst, TE, Falcons
- 18.213. Kurt Warner—Darius Slayton, WR, Giants
- 18.214. Seth Rollins – Daniel Jones, QB, Giants
- 18.215. James Roday – Carson Wentz, QB, Colts
- 18.216. Miz – Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns
