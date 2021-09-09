September 9, 2021
FANTASY
Sign Up for Winners Club, SI's Gambling and Fantasy Newsletter

We have one goal in mind: helping you win.
Sports Illustrated is launching a gambling and fantasy newsletter. Subscribe to Winners Club today for updates three times a week, starting this football season.

Our focus on winning is self explanatory. Here’s how we are going to do it: entertain, educate and engage. We’ll have great articles from our team of writers, helpful videos and tremendous analysis to help you win your leagues and build a bigger bankroll. Winners Club will be packed with strategies, tips, rankings and alerts from award-winning fantasy professionals and sports-betting analysts with a lifetime record of profits.

During the NFL and college football seasons, we'll hit your inbox on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday mornings but we have around the clock coverage on SI.com/fantasy and SI.com/gambling.

Fantasy sports and betting on games, player props and major sporting events is a lot more fun with your friends, family or coworkers. Invite them to join Winners Club so they can get in on the action, too! Just tell them to visit SI.com/newsletters to sign up.

Fantasy

