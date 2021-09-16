Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is on the books! We're moving on to Week 2 a little wiser so let's use that knowledge to our advantage over our opponents.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league this early in the season, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 2 Rankings (PPR)

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

KICKERS

Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. KC) Harrison Butker, KC (at BAL) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. ATL) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. MIN) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA) Matt Gay, LAR (at IND) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. TEN) Robbie Gould, SF (at PHI) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. DET) Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (vs. DAL) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at LAC) Brandon McManus, DEN (at JAC) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. LV) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB) Greg Joseph, MIN (at ARI) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. BUF) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. HOU) Aldrick Rosas, NO (at CAR) Nick Folk, NE (at NYJ) Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. NYG) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. LAR) Daniel Carlson, LV (at PIT) Evan McPherson, CIN (at CHI) Randy Bullock, TEN (at SEA) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. SF) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. CIN) Joey Slye, HOU (at CLE) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. NO) Graham Gano, NYG (at WAS) Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. DEN) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. NE) Austin Seibert, DET (at GB)

