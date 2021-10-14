October 14, 2021
Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Running Backs
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

There's been no slowing the Bills offense and Tyler Bass is enjoying all the benefits.
Welcome to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season! The bye weeks have arrived and brings with it a new challenge to every fantasy football manager. Your depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 6 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 6 Rankings (PPR)

Bills Tyler Bass

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Tyler Bass, BUF (at TEN)
  2. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. LAC)
  3. Harrison Butker, KC (at WAS)
  4. Matt Gay, LAR (at NYG)
  5. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NE)
  6. Ryan Succop, TB (at PHI)
  7. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV)
  8. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. HOU)
  9. Matt Prater, ARI (at CLE)
  10. Evan McPherson, CIN (at DET)
  11. Jason Sanders, MIA (at JAC)
  12. Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI)
  13. Nick Folk, NE (vs. DAL)
  14. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. ARI)
  15. Greg Joseph, MIN (at CAR)
  16. Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
  17. Jason Myers, SEA (at PIT)
  18. Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. MIN)
  19. Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. BUF)
  20. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. LAR)
  21. Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (at BAL)
  22. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. KC)
  23. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. SEA)
  24. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. TB)
  25. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
  26. Austin Seibert, DET (vs. CIN)
  27. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at IND)
  28. Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. MIA)

