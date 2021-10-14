Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season! The bye weeks have arrived and brings with it a new challenge to every fantasy football manager. Your depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

KICKER RANKINGS

Tyler Bass, BUF (at TEN) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. LAC) Harrison Butker, KC (at WAS) Matt Gay, LAR (at NYG) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NE) Ryan Succop, TB (at PHI) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. HOU) Matt Prater, ARI (at CLE) Evan McPherson, CIN (at DET) Jason Sanders, MIA (at JAC) Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI) Nick Folk, NE (vs. DAL) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. ARI) Greg Joseph, MIN (at CAR) Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN) Jason Myers, SEA (at PIT) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. MIN) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. BUF) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. LAR) Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (at BAL) Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. KC) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. SEA) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. TB) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB) Austin Seibert, DET (vs. CIN) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at IND) Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. MIA)

