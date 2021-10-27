Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

October 27, 2021
Waiver Wire Week 8
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 8: Team Defenses

The Bengals defense has been playing very well, and this week they get the Jets with a backup quarterback
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Raiders, Ravens

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Bengals D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets will be starting the inexperienced Mike White at quarterback this week, which makes the Bengals a prime streamer on the defensive side. Defenses had already averaged the most fantasy points when facing the Men in Green, and now the matchup is even better for White under center.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Bills D/ST vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills are fresh off a bye and should be in a great spot to produce against the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa has been a nice option for fantasy managers the past two weeks, but he still makes bad decisions and can be prone to turnovers. Miami has also allowed the seventh-most quarterback pressures.

49ers D/ST at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bears offense has been an absolute disaster with Justin Fields under center, averaging 15.3 points while allowing 11 sacks and committing seven giveaways in the last four games. That bodes well for Nick Bosa and the Niners D/ST, which is an attractive streamer based on what is a plus matchup.

More Starts

  • Eagles D/ST at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Chiefs D/ST vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

  • Falcons D/ST vs. Panthers ($2,900)
  • Eagles D/ST at Lions ($2,700)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Saints D/ST vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Tom Brady might be 44 years old, but he’s playing like a man half his age with 21 touchdown passes and just three picks. The Bucs are averaging 33.3 points and 423.4 yards of total offense per game, and defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Brady and his crew.

Sit ‘Em

Patriots D/ST at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The New England D/ST scored 12 fantasy points in last week’s blowout win over the Jets, but this week’s game against the Chargers is far less favorable. Defenses have averaged a mere 4.3 fantasy points a game against Justin Herbert and the Bolts, so keep the Patriots D/ST on the bench.

Vikings D/ST vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Vikings D/ST ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points per game, but this is not the week to start this unit. Defenses have averaged the third-fewest fantasy points when facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who have averaged a league-high 34.2 points and over 460 yards of offense a game.

More Sits

  • Packers D/ST at Cardinals (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Dolphins D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Broncos D/ST vs. Football Team ($3,400)
  • Panthers D/ST at Falcons ($3,100)


Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.

