Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Week 8 Rankings (PPR)

KICKER RANKINGS

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA) Matt Gay, LAR (at HOU) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at MIN) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. GB) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. NYG) Nick Folk, NE (at LAC) Ryan Succop, TB (at NO) Evan McPherson, CIN (at NYJ) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. WAS) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DAL) Randy Bullock, TEN (at IND) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. PIT) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CAR) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. NE) Michael Badgley, IND (vs. TEN) Jake Elliott, PHI (at DET) Mason Crosby, GB (at ARI) Graham Gano, NYG (at KC) Joey Slye, SF (at CHI) Matthew Wright, JAC (at SEA) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at ATL) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. JAC) Chris Blewitt, WAS (at DEN) Chris Boswell, PIT (at CLE) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. SF) Brian Johnson, NO (vs. TB) Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF) Austin Seibert, DET (vs. PHI) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. LAR) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. CIN)

