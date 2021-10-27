Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Raiders, Ravens

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Greg Zuerlein at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Zuerlein, who could be on the waiver wire in some leagues coming off a bye, is a strong option in what could be a potential scoreboard scorcher against the Vikings. Three kickers have scored 11 or more points against them, and no enemy kicker has produced fewer than seven fantasy points.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Matt Gay at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gay has been consistently productive for his fantasy managers, scoring no fewer than eight points in any game this season. I like him to continue that streak in what is a terrific matchup against the Texans. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points a game to opposing kickers.

Evan McPherson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): If you like to stream kickers, McPherson is one of the best options of the week. That’s due in large part to a matchup against the Jets, who have allowed a league-high 17 field goals and the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. McPherson is available in a large portion of leagues.

More Starts

Nick Folk at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brandon McManus vs. Football Team (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

Jake Elliott at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Matthew Wright at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Jason Sanders at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): A fantasy star last season, Sanders has seen his stock fall in 2021. He’s failed to score more than eight fantasy points in four straight games, and this week’s matchup in Buffalo isn’t favorable. In fact, only the Falcons and Packers have allowed fewer field-goal attempts to kickers this season.

Sit ‘Em

Younghoe Koo vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo had 12 fantasy points last week and has scored 23 points in his last two games. I would temper expectations this week, however, as the Panthers have held kickers to fewer than seven points per game. Four of the seven kickers who have faced them have failed to score more than six points.

Chris Boswell at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell put up a season-high 13 fantasy points in his last game before the Steelers’ bye, but I wouldn’t chase the points. He has a tough matchup against the Browns, who have allowed just seven field-goal makes and an average of fewer than six fantasy points to opposing kickers so far this season.

More Sits

Randy Bullock at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Graham Gano at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Busts

Mason Crosby at Cardinals (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Greg Joseph vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!