Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Week 8 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NYG) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. PHI) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at DET) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at MIN) Mike Gesicki, MIA (at BUF) Noah Fant, DEN (at WAS) Hunter Henry, NE (at LAC) Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (at DEN) Tyler Higbee, LAR (at HOU) Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. GB) Robert Tonyan, GB (at ARI) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at NYJ) Evan Engram, NYG (at KC) Jared Cook, LAC (vs. NE) Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. DAL) Mo-Alie Cox, IND (vs. TEN) Dan Arnold, JAC (at SEA) O.J. Howard, TB (at NO) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. SF) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at CLE) Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. JAC) David Njoku, CLE (vs. PIT) Tommy Sweeney, BUF (vs MIA) Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. PIT) Cameron Brate, TB (at NO) Ross Dwelley, SF (at CHI) Adam Trautman, NO (vs. TB) Blake Jarwin, DAL (at MIN) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB) Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. CIN) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at IND)

