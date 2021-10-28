Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season! We're now not quite halfway through the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. But that doesn't mean we can't squeak out a few wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Week 8 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NE) Alvin Kamara, NO (at SEA) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN) Najee Harris, PIT (at CLE) Aaron Jones, GB (at ARI) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. PHI) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PIT) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at HOU) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at CAR) Joe Mixon, CIN (at NYJ) James Robinson, JAC (at SEA) Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO) Damien Harris, NE (at LAC) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. NYG) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at CHI) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. SF) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DEN) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. MIA) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. CIN) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. GB) Devontae Booker, NYG (at KC) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at DET) Alex Collins, SEA (vs. JAC) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. WAS) Myles Gaskin, MIA (at BUF) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at WAS) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DEN) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. PHI) Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA) Brandon Bolden, NE (at LAC) James Conner, ARI (vs. GB) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. PIT) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. ARI) David Johnson, HOU (vs. LAR) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. CIN) Boston Scott, PHI (at DET) Mike Davis, ATL (vs. CAR) JaMychal Hasty, SF (at CHI) Rashaad Penny, SEA (vs. JAC) Mark Ingram, HOU (vs. LAR) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TEN) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DAL) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at BUF) Giovani Bernard, TB (at NO) Samaje Perine, CIN (at NYJ) Sony Michel, LAR (at HOU) Ty Montgomery, NO (vs. TB) Royce Freeman, CAR (at ATL) J.J. Taylor, NE (at LAC) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. NYG) Ronald Jones, TB (at NO) Phillip Lindsay, HOU (vs. LAR) Damien Williams, CHI (vs. SF) Carlos Hyde, JAC (at SEA) Elijhaa Penny, NYG (at KC)

