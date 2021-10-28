Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

With a favorable matchup against the Jets, the Bengals climb high in the Week 8 team defense rankings.
Author:

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season! We're now not quite halfway through the schedule and you know whether your team is a contender or a pretender. But that doesn't mean we can't squeak out a few wins and make a run into your league's postseason

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 8 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 8 Rankings (PPR)

SI Recommends

Cincinnati Bengals Logan Wilson

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

  1. Rams, LAR (at HOU)
  2. Bengals, CIN (at NYJ)
  3. Bills, BUF (vs. MIA)
  4. 49ers, SF (at CHI)
  5. Buccaneers, TB (at NO)
  6. Eagles, PHI (at DET)
  7. Cowboys, DAL (at MIN)
  8. Cardinals, ARI (vs. GB)
  9. Steelers, PIT (at CLE)
  10. Chargers, LAC (vs. NE)
  11. Seahawks, SEA (vs. JAC)
  12. Colts, IND (vs. TEN)
  13. Chiefs, KC (vs. NYG)
  14. Bears, CHI (vs. SF)
  15. Falcons, ATL (vs. CAR)
  16. Panthers, CAR (vs. ATL)
  17. Browns, CLE (vs. PIT)
  18. Titans, TEN (at IND)
  19. Broncos, DEN (vs. WAS)
  20. Football Team, WAS (at DEN)
  21. Jaguars, JAC (at SEA)
  22. Giants, NYG (at KC)
  23. Vikings, MIN (vs. DAL)
  24. Patriots, NE (at LAC)
  25. Lions , DET (vs. PHI)
  26. Packers, GB (at ARI)
  27. Saints, NO (vs. TB)
  28. Jets , NYJ (vs. CIN)
  29. Dolphins, MIA (at BUF)
  30. Texans, HOU (vs. LAR)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

It's business as usual for Justin Jefferson remaining locked-in as an elite Week 8 option.

Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts is coming into his own and has turned it on in recent weeks for the Falcons.

Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Khalil Herbert is emerging as one of the lone bright spots in the Bears' uneven offense.

Cincinnati Bengals Logan Wilson
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

With a favorable matchup against the Jets, the Bengals climb high in the Week 8 team defense rankings.

Los Angeles Rams Matt Gay
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

The Rams' high-powered offense provides a ton of field goal opportunities to Matt Gay.

dCOVtomahawkchop.HZ-final
Play
MLB

Why Is Synchronized, Team-Sanctioned Racism Still Allowed?

At every Atlanta home game, fans raise and lower their arms in unison, howling a mock war chant, with MLB's support.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe dunks during the Blue-White game
College Basketball

SEC Men's Preview: Kentucky Leads Crowded Field

The Wildcats are no longer consistently ahead of the pack, but can they reclaim their perch after a brutal season?

Natasha Cloud standing with her hands on her hips
Play
WNBA

The Biggest Needs for Every WNBA Nonplayoff Team

What should the Dream, Fever, Sparks and Mystics prioritize this offseason?