Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide Receivers

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Week 10 Start' Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman has been a star in recent weeks, scoring 17+ fantasy points in four of his last five games, including two with more than 20 points. I like him to post another great line this week as the Colts face the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Their defense has allowed eight wide receivers to score at least 16.2 fantasy points, so Pittman is in a true smash spot.

Start' Em

Mike Williams vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been a fantasy train wreck in recent weeks, as he's failed to score more than 7.8 fantasy points in four of his last five games. I think this could be the week he busts out of his slump. However, this matchup versus the Vikings is favorable. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to receivers, and six have gone over 100 receiving yards against them.

Chase Claypool vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Claypool hasn’t done much in recent weeks, scoring a combined 30.1 fantasy points in his last three games. Still, I’d use him as a flex starter with four teams on a bye when the Steelers host the Lions. Their defense has allowed eight wideouts to score at least 13.7 fantasy points, including five who have scored 18+ points. The game script could be an issue, but I'd still start 'em.

Hunter Renfrow vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Renfrow has emerged into a sort of Wes Welker lite, seeing at least eight targets in four of his last five games. He’s also put up 12+ points in all but two games this year, so he’s had a nice floor because of his target share. This season, the Chiefs have given up good totals to fellow slot receivers like Keenan Allen and Jarvis Landry, so start Renfrow as a flex option.

Cole Beasley at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Beasley has been a target machine over the last few weeks, seeing a team-high 34 in his last three games. That should continue as long as Dawson Knox is out of action, so keep tabs on his status. Assuming Beasley is a go (he's been banged up lately), I like him as a flex option against the Jets. Their defense has allowed six wideouts to score 13-plus points in their last three games.

More Starts

Jaylen Waddle vs. Ravens (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Jerry Jeudy vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marquez Callaway vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 10 Sit' Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Courtland Sutton vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton’s totals have crashed in recent weeks, he’s scored a combined 21.7 fantasy points in his last three games. Next is a tough matchup against CB Darius Slay and the Eagles, who have allowed three touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers lined out wide. With Jerry Jeudy back and looking good, Sutton is a risk-reward choice.

Sit ‘Em

D.J. Moore vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore is going to be tough to sit with four teams on a bye, so consider this a "beware." Sam Darnold has been just awful in recent weeks, and now Moore will be catching passes from backup P.J. Walker. He's failed to score more than 10.9 points in all but one of his last four games, and the Cardinals have also allowed just 22.1 points per game to receivers lined out wide.

Julio Jones vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones started and finished last weekend’s game against the Rams, but he still scored just 7.5 fantasy points. He’s now failed to put up more than 8.9 points in all but one game, and the matchups haven’t made him more productive. As a result, a positive game against the Saints doesn’t necessarily make Jones a better fantasy option. At best, he’s a risk-reward flex option this week.

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Aiyuk has started to get hot, as he's scored a combined 29.2 fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 in his last contest. Still, an upcoming matchup against the Rams is not favorable. This unit held the duo of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones to just 16.7 fantasy points last week, albeit in a positive game script, so I’d beware Aiyuk as more than a risk-reward flex.

Christian Kirk vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Kirk is coming off a strong stat line, scoring 16.4 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. Of course, he did it in a game that saw DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green sidelined. Assuming that duo returns this week, Kirk would be less attractive against the Panthers. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, surrendering the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

More Sits

Jarvis Landry at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jamison Crowder vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jakobi Meyers vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

