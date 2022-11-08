As we close in on the fantasy postseason, we need to try to gravitate toward 100% snap players and I prefer players from bad defenses among that set.

A good defense forces three-and-outs. We don’t like those as IDP managers. We want 15-play, 10-minute drives. Let those stats accumulate! That’s why there’s so many decent IDPs from the Lions.



If you have any IDP waiver or lineup questions, I'm happy to help. Before I offer the latest IDP information, please go back and check the names on the Week 8 IDP waiver wire list.



The wide variety of IDP leagues makes it difficult to pinpoint roster percentages, so not every recommendation may be a good fit for your league. Generally, if you play in a shallow format with a total of 24 or fewer IDP starters across the league (two per team), these recommendations are at least a layer too deep for you. For specifics, it's always best to consume a lot of IDP content to get a feel for the landscape from multiple points of view.



Note: For each player, I provide a rest of season (ROS) ranking and their percentage of defensive snaps played in their most recent game. For example, Derwin James would be a DB1+, meaning a defensive back ranked 1-12 (DB1) and the plus sign meaning on the high-end (1-4). DL3- would be a defensive lineman ranked 25-36 (DL3) and the minus means on the low-end, specifically 33-36.



Notable IDP injuries

• Jets LB1 C.J. Mosley (shoulder)

• Packers DE1 Rashan Gary (knee/IR)

• Cardinals DB3+ Budda Baker (ankle)

• Raiders LB2+ Divine Deablo (forearm/IR)

• Bills DE2 Gregory Rousseau (ankle)

• Jaguars DB3 Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion)

• Lions LB3- Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

• Vikings CB1/DB4+ Cameron Dantzler (ankle)

• Lions DB8+ Kerby Joseph (concussion)

• Jets DL9+ Sheldon Rankins (elbow)



More IDP Injuries: Chargers DT Austin Johnson (knee/IR); Bengals S Dax Hill (shoulder) Bills CB Kaiir Elam (ankle); Bears DB Kindle Vildor (ankle); Packers CB Eric Stokes (ankle/knee); Seahawks LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee); Titans DB Josh Thompson (knee); Bears CB Josh Blackwell; Lions DT Alim McNeill; Packers LB Krys Barnes; Raiders DT Clelin Ferrell; Titans S Lonnie Johnson; Saints CB Alontae Taylor



IDP Waiver Wire Pickups

Defensive Linemen

DE Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Uchenna Nwosu is over my rostership threshold, but he’s still too low for my tastes. He has four sacks in his last two games and has seven total. This is sometimes how it works out for pass rushers. The 2018 second-rounder took a few years to get here and I expect him to blossom into something special in the next few seasons. DL2, 78% Week 9 snaps played



DE Jerry Hughes, Houston Texans

I’ve been badmouthing Jerry Hughes all year and he keeps proving me wrong. He has seven sacks and three over his last two games. You probably didn’t add him until he cooled off from Weeks 4-7 but you can try to time it right with him. This is why I prefer tackle-centric defensive ends as the swings with big plays is tough to endure. DL5, 65%



DE Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

With 3.5 sacks over his last two games, we have to hope Dawuane Smoot is given more playing time, but he’s been in a near-split with Arden Key for most of the season. The pickings are slim so you’ve got to be roll the dice because they’re unpredictable at this level. DL9, 49%



DT Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins

Zach Sieler was my top defensive tackle add last week and he delivered a solid five solos and an assist. I’m encouraged as he is playing a lot more than Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins and Emmanuel Ogbah. DT3/DL10, 77%

More Defensive Linemen (< 5% rostered on MFL)

DE Samson Ebukam, SF, DL7+, 72% Week 9 snaps played

DE Payton Turner, NO, DL7, 38%

DE Markus Golden, ARI, DL8+, 66%

DE Dante Fowler, DAL, DL9-, 47%

DE Yetur Gross-Matos, CAR, DL9-, 76%

DE D.J. Wonnum, MIN, DL10+, 44%

DE Isaiah Thomas, CLE, DL10, Bye



DT Shelby Harris, SEA, DT2, 54%

DT Lawrence Guy, NE, DT3+, 55%

DT Khalen Saunders, KC, DT3-, 37%

DT David Onyemata, NO, DT4+, 54%

Linebackers

Blake Martinez, Las Vegas Raiders

With a season-ending injury to Divine Deablo, Blake Martinez will finally get his chance to redeem what had to be a disappointing 2022 season to this point. In taking over for Deablo last week, Martinez was on point with eight solos and three assists. Must-add in all but the most shallow formats. LB3, 91% Week 9 snaps played



Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens

Like Justin Hughes, Houston is about a half-decade past his prime yet the stats are still coming. He has 8.5 sacks and 6.5 over the last three weeks. He's on a bye in Week 10 but I'd lock him up sooner rather than later. LB6, 65%

Quincy Williams, New York Jets

Williams isn’t flashy as he only has one big play on the year. However, he does have at least four solos in every contest. Quincy Williams is a flex play and you’ll have to wait until Week 11 as the Jets are on a bye this week. LB3-, 74%



Ja'Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots

Ja’Whaun Bentley is another player on bye week, but he’s come on strong as of late with six solos, three assists, one TFL and a sack in Week 9 against the Colts. LB6+, 73%

More Linebackers (< 10% rostered on MFL)

Willie Gay, KC, LB4, 73% Week 9 snaps played

Ernest Jones, LAR, LB5, 57%

Kenneth Murray, LAC, LB5-, 66%

Sione Takitaki, CLE, LB6+, Bye

Jack Sanborn, CHI, LB7+, 88%

Elandon Roberts, MIA, LB8-, 77%

Josh Uche, NE, LB9+, 40%

Derrick Barnes, DET (if Malcolm Rodriguez is out), LB11, 68%

Kaden Elliss, NO, LB11, 57%

Defensive Backs

S Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph sustained a concussion in Week 9 so we’ll have to keep an eye on that. But he had his best game of the year and then some by gathering five solos, five assists, two INTs and three PDs. Huge. That’s the Lions for you and they did an admirable job shutting down Aaron Rodgers. Will Harris appears to be the play if Joseph can’t go. DB5-, 64%



S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin is coming off his best game thus far. In Week 9 against the Jets, he totaled eight solos, four assists, one sack and a TFL. He’s done an excellent job filling in for Micah Hyde. DB2, 100%



S Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets

I’m still waiting on Jordan Whitehead to play to his full potential. He’s been okay, and his Week 9 game was one of his better performances this season (and that’s not saying much.) He had three solos, one assist, one INT and two PDs. The Jets are on a Week 10 bye. DB6+, 100%



CB Martin Emerson, Cleveland Browns

Martin Emerson is for a deeper CB leagues so follow the points if there are better scorers available in your league. The third-round rookie had six solos, three assists and two PDs in Week 8. He’ll be put to the test in Week 10 against the Dolphins after a Week 9 bye. CB3-/DB9+, Bye



More Defensive Backs (< 5% rostered on MFL)

S Richie Grant, ATL, DB3, 100%

S Myles Hartsfield, CAR, DB3-, 100%

S Jaylinn Hawkins, ATL, DB4-, 100%

S Devin McCourty, NE, DB4-, 100%

S Andre Cisco, JAC, DB6+, 100%

S Marcus Maye, NO, DB6, 100%

S Keanu Neal, TB, DB7+, 100%

S Andrew Adams, TEN, DB9, 97%



CB Roger McCreary, TEN, CB1-/DB4, 100%

CB Jeff Okudah, DET, CB2+/DB5+, 84%

CB Michael Jackson, SEA, CB2/DB5-, 100%

CB Rasul Douglas, GB, CB3/DB8, 95%

CB Fabian Moreau, NYG, CB3-/DB9+, 72%

