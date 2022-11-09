Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Jaguars

2. George Kittle vs. Chargers

3. Zach Ertz at Rams

4. Dallas Goedert vs. Commanders (MNF)

5. T.J. Hockenson at Bills

6. Pat Freiermuth vs. Saints

7. Greg Dulcich at Titans

8. Dalton Schultz at Packers

9. David Njoku at Dolphins

10. Tyler Higbee vs. Cardinals

Byes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has become one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Greg Dulcich at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dulcich has been on absolute fire since his return from injury, scoring a combined 36.2 fantasy points in three games. He’s also seen 17 targets in that time, so he certainly has the trust of Russell Wilson. The rookie also has a nice matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 20-plus points to two tight ends and the 10th-most points to the position overall in 2022.

Start ‘Em

Cade Otton vs. Seahawks (Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): It’s too soon to call Otton the new “Gronk,” but he has scored 10-plus points in three of his last five games including a career-best 17.8 points last week. Next up is a date in Germany with the Seahawks, who have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to eight tight ends including two (T.J. Hockenson, Taysom Hill) who have scored over 30 points.

David Njoku vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Njoku (ankle) said he’s planning to return to action this week, but fantasy fans need to monitor his status. If he is able to play with no sort of snap limits, I’d start him against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed 10-plus fantasy points to six tight ends, including three who have gone over 15 points. Cole Kmet also beat them for 22 points just last week.