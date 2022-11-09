Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen vs. Vikings

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. Jaguars

3. Jalen Hurts vs. Commanders (MNF)

4. Justin Fields vs. Lions

5. Kyler Murray at Rams

6. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Browns

7. Dak Prescott at Packers

8. Geno Smith at Buccaneers (Munich)

9. Tom Brady vs. Seahawks (Munich)

10. Justin Herbert at 49ers

Byes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Week 10 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Fields vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fields has been the best quarterback in fantasy football over the last four weeks, averaging a bananas 27.6 fantasy points including 42.7 points against the Dolphins in Week 9. He needs to be active in all leagues against the Lions, who have allowed the third-most points to quarterbacks. Their defense has allowed 24-plus points to the position four times this season.

Start ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa is coming off a terrific stat line, scoring 24.1 points in a win over the Bears. This week’s game against the Browns isn’t great on paper, as their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, Tua has the advantage of having the best duo of wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal.

Tom Brady vs. Seahawks (Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Brady has not been a great fantasy option this season, scoring fewer than 16 points in three of his last four games. Nevertheless, he showed he still has some of that old Brady magic in his pocket last week against the Rams. He also has a good matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed 17-plus points to four quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence hasn’t been consistent in the stat sheets, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in three of his last five games. But if you’re in need of a quarterback with a good matchup this week, he’s worth a roll of the dice. He could have to throw often against the Chiefs, who have given up 17-plus points to five quarterbacks, including four who have scored over 20 points.

Russell Wilson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson has been tough to trust this season, scoring 17-plus points just twice in his first seven games. Still, I consider him a low-end No. 1 quarterback in this week’s plus matchup against the Titans. Their pass defense has allowed 17-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks five times this season, including to the likes of Carson Wentz, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.

More Starts

• Geno Smith at Buccaneers (Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

• Daniel Jones vs. Texans ($5,700)

• Jared Goff at Bears ($5,500)

• Trevor Lawrence at Chiefs ($5,400)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Aaron Rodgers vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Rodgers has been a shell of his former fantasy self this season, scoring fewer than 17 points in every game while averaging a gross 13.9 points. He should be on the sidelines (or even the waiver wire) this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed just one enemy quarterback to score more than 16.9 fantasy points against them this season.