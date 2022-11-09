Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley vs. Texans

2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Chargers

3. Austin Ekeler at 49ers

4. Derrick Henry vs. Broncos

5. Nick Chubb at Dolphins

6. Alvin Kamara at Steelers

7. Josh Jacobs vs. Colts

8. Travis Etienne at Chiefs

9. Ken Walker vs. Broncos (Munich)

10. Dameon Pierce at Giants



Byes: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens



Week 10 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Josh Jacobs vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs has had two mediocre weeks in a row, scoring a combined 19.1 fantasy points with no touchdowns. I'd keep the faith in him this week, though, as Jacobs has a favorable matchup against the Colts. Their defense has allowed at least 16.8 fantasy points to an opposing running back in three straight games, including 20.7 points to Antonio Gibson back in Week 8.

Start ‘Em



D’Onta Foreman vs. Falcons (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Foreman had a stinker last week, but he was game-scripted out of a blowout loss to the Bengals. I'd stick with him this week, as he'll face a Falcons defense that's given up 18-plus fantasy points to five different running backs this season. That list includes Foreman, who beat them for three touchdowns and 31.8 points two weeks ago.



Cordarrelle Patterson at Panthers (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): CP made a successful return to the gridiron, scoring two touchdowns and 18.3 points in a loss to the Chargers. I’d keep him in your lineups this week, as the Falcons face a Panthers defense that’s allowed 15-plus fantasy points to six different backs. That list includes Joe Mixon, who beat them for a ridiculous 55.1 points last week.

Jamaal Williams at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been Detroit's lead back over the last two weeks, seeing a 40.7% touch share compared to D'Andre Swift's 16.5%. Both players are worth a look this week, though, as the Lions face a Bears defense that's allowed seven different backs to score 16-plus points. Moreover, Chicago has surrendered the sixth-most points to backs in their last four weeks.



David Montgomery vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has been tough to trust, scoring single-digit points in three of his last four games while splitting the workload with Khalil Herbert. Still, he's a viable flex starter in a positive matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed 13-plus fantasy points to six different running backs, including four who have scored more than 17 points.

More Starts

• Miles Sanders vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Tony Pollard at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Dameon Pierce at Giants ($6,300)

• Jamaal Williams at Bears ($5,900)

• Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Browns ($5,500)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Najee Harris vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris has been one of the biggest duds in fantasy football, scoring just 10.9 points per game after being a first-round pick in most drafts. I’d fade or flex him (at best), as he’s seen just 16.5 touches per game and is averaging a mere 3.3 yards per rushing attempt. Harris has also lost some touches to Jaylen Warren, making him even less attractive for fantasy managers.

Sit ‘Em



James Conner at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner returned to action last week and looked good, but he scored a modest 11.4 points in a loss to the Seahawks. I'd beware of this week's matchup against the Rams, who have been tough on running backs. In fact, their defense hasn't allowed more than 14.6 points to any enemy runner not named Christian McCaffrey. Conner is a flex at best.



Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Edwards-Helaire has a nice matchup on paper this week against the Jaguars, but he's nearly impossible to trust based on his usage (or lack thereof). He's failed to score more than 9.2 points in four straight games, and his touch percentage has dropped in five straight weeks (a season-low 8.1% against the Titans). CEH is almost droppable now.

Devin Singletary vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Singletary's totals have sunk in recent weeks, as he's been held to fewer than 10 points in three of his last four games. He also saw just 30% of the touches last week after the addition of Nyheim Hines, which was his lowest total since Week 5. I'd beware of Singletary against a Vikings defense that's allowed the fewest fantasy points to backs since Week 6.



Antonio Gibson at Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Gibson was a popular option in fantasy leagues last week with J.D. McKissic out, but he produced a mere 6.7 points in a loss to the Vikings. He’ll be a risk-reward flex starter on Monday night against the Eagles, who have allowed just one opposing running back (Ezekiel Elliott) to finish with more than 11.9 fantasy points against them at home.



More Sits

• Melvin Gordon at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Darrell Henderson vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Kareem Hunt at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• James Conner at Rams ($6,200)

• Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Jaguars ($5,800)

• Devin Singletary vs. Vikings ($5,600)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:



• Week 10 Waiver Wire

• Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run

• IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 10

• Top 10 Week 9 Fantasy Takeaways

• Early Week 10 Waiver Wire

• Week 10 Power Rankings



Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!