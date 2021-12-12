Fantasy managers with Dalvin Cook on their roster got a miracle Thursday night when the Vikings star surprisingly played and went for 200-plus yards. There’s no hope for a Week 14 miracle for managers with D’Andre Swift, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Elijah Mitchell, all of whom have been ruled out for the final week of the fantasy regular season.

It’s a healthy week all around for quarterbacks and a few key receivers and tight ends are either out or have their status in doubt.

Teams on bye: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, Giants—OUT

Jones (neck) is out for the second consecutive game. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon will start against the Chargers. Glennon started his first game of the season in Week 13.

Andy Dalton, Bears—DOUBTFUL

Dalton (hand) won’t play against the Packers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He had started the prior two games for rookie Justin Fields, who is back in the starting lineup for the first time since Week 11.

Running backs

Joe Mixon, Bengals—QUESTIONABLE

Mixon (illness) is trending toward playing against the 49ers, according to multiple reports He tested negative for the flu and COVID-19 and did not participate in Friday’s practice, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. Mixon has not missed a game this season.

D’Andre Swift, Lions—OUT

Swift (shoulder) was ruled out against the Broncos and “is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Swift missed his first game of the season for the 1-10-1 Lions last week after an early exit on Thanksgiving.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams—OUT

Henderson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, ruling him out for Monday night’s divisional matchup with the Cardinals. He missed his second game of the season in Week 13 due to a thigh injury. Backup Sony Michel once again assumes Henderson’s role in a pivotal game for Los Angeles.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—OUT

Mitchell (concussion/knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Bengals. San Francisco’s breakout running back was already in concussion protocol and underwent an MRI on his knee that revealed an “irritation.” The 49ers’ running back room has been decimated—Trey Sermon and Trenton Cannon were both placed on injured reserve in the last 10 days.

Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty figure to carry the running back work, though receiver Deebo Samuel may make his return this week.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals—INJURED RESERVE

Edmonds (ankle) is a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Edmonds last played in Week 9 against the 49ers before landing on injured reserve.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys—QUESTIONABLE

Pollard (foot) is a game-time decision heading into Sunday’s divisional game against Washington. Dallas is preparing to be without its explosive backup running back, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The team added running back JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad for depth behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (hip/shoulder) remains questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions. Denver’s veteran running back missed his first game of the season in Week 13 and Javonte Williams went for 178 yards of total offense on 29 touches.

Jamaal Williams, Lions—OUT

Williams landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out against the Broncos. He started in Swift’s place in Week 13 and finished with 80 total yards. The running back work in Detroit will be shared between Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike.

Michael Carter, Jets—OUT

Carter (concussion) will not play against the Saints, marking the third consecutive game the rookie will miss. Tevin Coleman, Carter’s backup, was also ruled out with a concussion. Ty Johnson stands to gain from these two players being sidelined.

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team—QUESTIONABLE

McKissic (concussion) will not play in a divisional game against the Cowboys, according to Schefter. This marks the second game in a row McKissic will miss. Antonio Gibson was more involved than usual in the passing game with McKissic sidelined a week ago.

Kenyan Drake, Raiders—INJURED RESERVE

Drake broke his foot in a Week 13 loss to Washington and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Rapoport. He’s Las Vegas’ second-leading rusher behind Josh Jacobs.

Mark Ingram II, Saints—OUT

Ingram was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss New Orleans’ game against the Jets. Alvin Kamara returns to the lineup this week for the Saints following a four-week absence.

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen, Chargers—OUT

Allen landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and was ruled out against the Giants. Quarterback Justin Herbert will be without his top target.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Samuel (groin) will play against the Bengals, according to a report from Schefter. San Francisco’s dynamic playmaker missed Week 13, a loss to Seattle.

Mike Williams, Chargers—ACTIVE

Williams was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, according to multiple reports. He steps into the No. 1 receiver role with Keenan Allen out.

Tee Higgins, Bengals—QUESTIONABLE

Higgins (ankle) is expected to play versus the 49ers, according to a report from Rapoport. Higgins has only missed two games this season and none since Week 4.

Brandin Cooks, Texans—QUESTIONABLE

Cooks (back) remains questionable ahead of the Seahawks game. He has not missed a game this season.

Julio Jones, Titans—ACTIVE

Jones (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Jaguars, according to a report from Rapoport. He last played in Week 9 and has only appeared in six games this season for Tennessee.

Elijah Moore, Jets—INJURED RESERVE

Moore (quadriceps) landed on injured reserve on Saturday, cutting short a breakout rookie season, according to multiple reports. He will have to miss at least three games.

Corey Davis, Jets—INJURED RESERVE

Davis (groin) was added to the injured reserve earlier this week. He will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

Randall Cobb, Packers—INJURED RESERVE

Cobb (groin) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He will miss at least three games.

Kenny Golladay, Giants—QUESTIONABLE

Golladay (ribs) is expected to play against the Chargers, according to multiple reports. New York’s big free-agent signing has missed three games this season for an injury-riddled offense.

Sterling Shepard, Giants—QUESTIONABLE

Shepard (quadriceps) is also expected to be available against L.A., according to multiple reports. He last played for N.Y. in Week 8.

Kadarius Toney, Giants—OUT

Toney (oblique) is not expected to play against the Chargers, according to multiple reports. His rookie season has been marred by injury. He’s hardly been able to stay on the field following his Week 5 breakout. This week will be the third in a row that he misses.

Tight ends

Darren Waller, Raiders—OUT

Waller (knee/back) was ruled out against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ top option will miss his second game in a row. This opens the door for Foster Moreau, once again; Moreau only caught one pass last week with Waller sidelined.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions—DOUBTFUL

Hockenson (hand) remains doubtful ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos after missing Friday practice. He has played in every game of the season so far.

David Njoku, Browns—OUT

Njoku landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was ruled out against the Ravens, a key divisional matchup.

