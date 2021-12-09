Welcome to Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season! In most leagues, this is the final regular season week before the fantasy postseason. Let's dominate and seal our playoff seed!



Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Josh Allen, BUF (at TB) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. LAR) Tom Brady, TB (vs. BUF) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NYG) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LV) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE) Dak Prescott, DAL (at WAS) Taysom Hill, NO (at NYJ) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at ARI) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. PIT) Russell Wilson, SEA (at HOU) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SF) Cam Newton, CAR (vs. ATL) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. JAC) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. DAL) Derek Carr, LV (at KC) Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. DET) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at MIN) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at CIN) Matt Ryan, ATL (at CAR) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. BAL) Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. NO) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at TEN) Jared Goff, DET (at DEN) Davis Mills, HOU (vs. SEA) Andy Dalton, CHI (at GB) Jake Fromm, NYG (at LAC)

